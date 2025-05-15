Brian Snitker Speaks out on Possibility Braves Return to Six-Man Rotation
The Atlanta Braves deployed a six-man rotation at times during the 2024 MLB season. The strategy allowed veteran left-hander Chris Sale to receive extra rest between starts.
Sale went on to experience arguably his best MLB campaign and won the National League Cy Young award.
Braves manager Brian Snitker left little doubt Thursday, though, that the team will not return to a six-man rotation in the immediate future.
"It's not feasible," Snitker said when asked about a six-man rotation after Thursday's game. "After we get through this stretch, then we have some [off days], which is good."
Snitker's comments were noteworthy because he also told reporters after Thursday's 5-2 win versus the Washington Nationals that Spencer Strider is set to return next week. Snitker said Strider would be back versus Washington. The Braves face the Nationals again on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The Braves have their first off day in two and a half weeks on Monday. The Braves will also be off the following two Mondays. Furthermore, the team has June 12 and 16 off, based on the current schedule.
With those built-in off days, a six-man rotation would actually lead to starters getting too much rest.
The Braves actions support Snitker's response to a potential six-man rotation. The team announced on social media Thursday it optioned starter Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett.
That answers any remaining doubt of a six-man rotation and who the potential odd-man out in the Braves rotation will be.
Elder is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 44 innings this season. He pitched well Wednesday night, allowing only one run in six innings. But Elder has struggled with giving up home runs during 2025.
He's yielded eight homers in eight starts.
AJ Smith-Shawver was really the only other possible starter for the Braves to option to the minors. Another possibility the Braves could have explored was option a relief pitcher to Triple-A and move a starter to the bullpen until he was needed for a spot start.
But the Braves elected against either of those choices.
It's obvious why the Braves want Smith-Shawver to stay in their rotation. The right-handed rookie dropped his ERA to 2.33 while allowing zero earned runs Thursday.
The Braves just went through their longest scheduled stretch of games without an off-day of the 2025 season. So, the Braves might not feel the need for a six-man rotation for the rest of this season.
Elder, though, could get another MLB opportunity this summer if rain changes the schedule or should another injury occur in the Braves rotation.