Braves Change Plans With Pitcher Rehab Assignments
The Atlanta Braves have two pitchers currently on rehab assignments in Huascar Ynoa and Hurston Waldrep. But the Braves changed where each of those pitchers will continue their assignments on Sunday.
The Athletic's David O'Brien wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Ynoa will continue his rehab at Tripe-A Gwinnett while Waldrep will move to Single-A Augusta.
"Braves transferred pitcher Huascar Ynoa's rehab assignment from the FCL Braves to Triple-A Gwinnett, and transferred pitcher Hurston Waldrep's rehab assignment from the FCL Braves to Single-A Augusta," wrote O'Brien.
Waldrep moving to Single-A doesn't come as a surprise. SI.com's Harrison Smajovits reported Saturday that Waldrep was set to make a rehab start with the Augusta GreenJackets on Sunday.
"He will make his first rehab start at the Single-A level on the road against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans," wrote Smajovits.
Much like Spencer Schwellenbach was for the Braves on Saturday when he pitched seven shutout innings against the New York Mets, the return of Ynoa or Waldrep could be a huge boost for Atlanta. The Braves are currently missing Max Fried and Spencer Strider in their rotation, the latter of which has been out for most of the season and won't return.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Saturday that Fried will be back "relatively soon."
Ynoa hasn't pitched for the Braves since 2022 because of Tommy John surgery. He has also largely struggled at the MLB level during his career.
But in 2021, Ynoa struck out 100 batters in 91 innings with the Braves. He also went 4-6 as a starter with a 4.05 ERA and 1.110 WHIP that season.
Waldrep is the No. 2 prospect in the Atlanta organization. The Braves drafted him at No. 24 overall in the first round from the University of Florida last year.
In two starts with the Braves, Waldrep has allowed 13 runs on 9 hits in 7 innings. But in 19 minor league appearances, he's posted a 2.60 ERA.