Braves Provide Weather Update for Wednesday's Matchup vs. Diamondbacks
The Atlanta Braves are likely to face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. But fans are just going to have to wait a little longer for the first pitch.
The Braves announced at Truist Park about 20 minutes before first pitch was scheduled to be thrown against the Diamondbacks that the game will be delayed because of rain. The Braves posted about the delay on their social media channels shortly thereafter.
Braves left-handed starter Chris Sale is scheduled to throw that first pitch. Atlanta is hosting the Diamondbacks in the second game of a three-game series.
Arizona will start right-hander Merrill Kelly.
The weather forecast for Truist Park projects rain to clear out of the area around 9 pm ET. With that forecast, the teams should still be able to play Wednesday night.
The Braves and Diamondbacks will have a quick turnaround after whenever Wednesday's game ends. The two teams will conclude their series Thursday at 12:15 pm ET. But it's very likely both teams would rather end Wednesday night's game late rather than play a double header on a getaway day.
The Braves fly to face the San Francisco Giants this weekend after Thursday's game. The Diamondbacks will head straight north to visit the Cincinnati Reds.
Atlanta enters Wednesday's game having lost nine of its last 12 contests. The Braves fell to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday 8-3.
Sale, though, gives the Braves hope that they can get back in the win column Wednesday night. Sale threw six shutout frames versus the Philadelphia Phillies in his last start on May 29.
Sale hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last eight starts. However, the Braves are 5-3 in those games.
Overall, Sale is 3-3 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.241 WHIP and 86 strikeouts in 67.2 innings this season. He won the National League Cy Young award last year with an 18-3 record, 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts.
Check back with us throughout the evening for weather updates.