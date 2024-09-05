Harris Extends Hitting Streak As Braves Win Series
The Atlanta Braves won another series, beating the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Wednesday night. In a Ludacris-filled atmosphere, they’ve now won sixth of their last seven series.
Harris had another strong night at the plate from the leadoff spot, going 2-for-5 with a run scored. He’s now on a six-game hitting streak and has a hit in seven of his last eight games.
During is hitting streak, he’s batting .320 with a .788 OPS with a home run and two RBIs. Harris attributes this run to having faith in his abilities.
“That’s one of the main things I think about when I go out there,” Harris said. “Just being myself, Trusting my abilities and having fun at the same time.”
Matt Olson drove in the first run of the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the first to score Marcell Ozuna.
Jarred Kelenic, who entered the game 1-for-16 in his last 10 games and hadn’t homered in nearly a month, blasted a three-run shot to make it 4-0 with the game still in the first inning.
Charlie Morton took the mound for the Braves and battled through five innings. He allowed two runs on five hits while walking three and striking out eight. He got the job done, and the Braves extended that streak of starters allowing three runs or fewer to 23 games. It’s the longest in MLB this year and the team’s best streak since the mound was moved to 60 feet and six inches in 1893.
Morton got into trouble in the second inning, giving up an RBI triple to Sam Hillard and an RBI double to Charlie Blackman. But he kept the Rockies off the board despite allowing baserunners in every inning he pitched.
Jorge Soler picked up an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to cap off scoring. Soler has been struggling in his last 14 games with two hits in that span heading into Wednesday night. The Braves started removing him late in games to prioritize defense.
But Snitker pointed out the value after the game of keeping him in like they did on Wednesday.
“We’ve seen the kind of damage he can do,” he said. “How’s he gonna get a run if we don’t keep him in there? Because you never know when he might square one up and that be the thing that clicks...he’s just so dangerous and what he can bring is just huge.”
The Braves were unable to pick up any ground in the division with the Phillies winning their fourth straight, and the Mets winning their seventh straight. However, they were able to hold serve and remain a half-game ahead of the Mets for the third and final Wild Card spot.
The Braves look to sweep the Rockies when they take the field on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. with Reynaldo Lopez on the mound. It’s Harry Potter Night, so it’s fitting to have a guy who’s been a wizard on the mound this season pitch (I’ll see myself out now).