Marcell Ozuna Going Through Power Outage at Most Inopportune Time for Braves
It's hard to complain about anything regarding Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. The 33-year-old has consistently produced, as he's continued to hit .300 and is approaching 40 home runs and 100 RBI even with a bulk of the Atlanta lineup -- Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley -- sidelined.
Ozuna's has 75 home runs in his last 275 games since May 3, 2023. The only problem is Ozuna has zero home runs in his past 25 contests.
It's been almost a month since he last went deep. Ozuna hit a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies on August 20.
In his last 105 plate appearances, Ozuna is 24-for-91. His season batting average has dropped seven points during that span, but that's not the problem.
The issue is the power outage. Because he's not going deep, Ozuna has driven in just 4 runs in the past 25 games.
The good news is the designated hitter is still finding ways on base. He's walked 13 times since August 21, helping to give him a .356 on-base percentage. He's scored nine runs.
But over those last 25 games, his slugging percentage nearly matches his season batting average -- .308.
It was always unlikely that Ozuna was going to continue his torrid first-half pace. At the mid-season point, Ozuna owned a .949 OPS and was on track for 134 RBI.
The power outage, though, is coming at the worst time for the Braves. Atlanta has struggled with runners on base all season, but the Braves lineup reached a new low Monday, going 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
Although the Braves lost 9-0, a couple clutch hits could have still made a difference in the game. An early lead for the Braves on Monday night would have changed Brian Snitker's bullpen strategy.
What helps when a team can't hit with runners in scoring position? Home runs.
Atlanta's other power hitter still in the lineup, Matt Olson, had a nice August. But he doesn't have a home run in his last 16 games.
That's zero homers combined for Ozuna and Olson in September. That has to change if the Braves are going to earn a National League wild card spot.