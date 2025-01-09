MLB Analyst Shuts Down Braves as Trade Candidate for Yankees Starter
The possibility of the Atlanta Braves filling their need (at least beginning to anyway) in their rotation with veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman began to gain legs in the rumor mill this week. But one notable MLB analyst doesn't like the idea.
While listing six possible offseason trades for Stroman, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer threw a big bucket of cold water on the idea the Braves are a trade candidate.
"The Braves have holes where Max Fried and Charlie Morton used to be, plus apparent room to add payroll," Rymer wrote. "The trouble is, though, they and the Yankees just don't line up well as trading partners."
Rymer did not elaborate on why the Braves and Yankees are not suitable trade partners. More than likely, though, his reason would be that both organizations are entering the 2025 season hoping to contender for a World Series title.
The Braves aren't going to want to offer anything from their MLB roster in exchange for Stroman. The Yankees, though, may rather hold onto the veteran starter rather than accept a trade package that contains prospects years away from making an MLB impact.
But Rymer did name other contendering teams possible suitors for Stroman. Of the six likely trade destinations Rymer named for Stroman, three of them were playoff teams last season -- the Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres.
Two others -- the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs -- are hoping to at least contend for a playoff spot in 2025.
It's important to note that Rymer hasn't been an advocate for the Braves adding any significant starter to their rotation this offseason. In fact, the Bleacher Report writer has continuously left the Braves off his list of potential destinations for any top free agents this winter.
Of course, Rymer has been accurate in that prediction, as the Braves haven't signed anyone noteworthy this offseason. So, he could very well be correct again that the Braves aren't a likely destination for Stroman.
If one was betting on the Braves or the field landing the Yankees right-hander, the field is certainly the much safer bet. But sooner or later, the Braves are probably going to have to acquire a starter this offseason.
Stroman is about as good as any currently available on the trade market.