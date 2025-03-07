Braves' Michael Harris II Named 'Dark Horse' for Prestigious 2025 Honor
Many baseball pundits expect big things from Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II during the 2025 season. The experts at MLB.com wouldn't at all be surprised with a huge campaign from Harris.
MLB.com named the Braves center fielder one of three "dark horses" for the National League MVP award in 2025.
"Injuries and underperformance the past two seasons have prevented Harris from truly building on a stellar 2022 NL Rookie of the Year campaign. But there's reason to believe that a fully healthy and locked-in version of him could be in the MVP conversation in 2025 -- especially given how he finished 2024," wrote MLB.com's Jason Foster.
"Harris was among the Braves' best hitters -- and MLB's best hitters -- down the stretch last season, posting a .923 OPS in September and then collecting five hits, including a homer, over the two games of Atlanta's Wild Card Series against the Padres. In fact, only two MLB players had 120 or more plate appearances and an OPS of .900 or better in September: Ohtani (1.225) and Harris.
"Combine that bat with Harris' center-field defense -- range in MLB's 93rd percentile, career-high eight Outs Above Average in '24 -- and things could get interesting."
Although it came in a losing effort, Harris redeemed himself in the 2024 playoffs after two very disappointing Octobers in 2022 and 2023. He had just one hit in 27 at-bats over his first two playoff series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Harris was 5-for-8 versus the Padres last October. The Braves would love nothing more than for Harris to carry that strong showing at the plate into 2025.
If the center fielder is an MVP candidate, the Atlanta lineup figures to be downright scary this season. With everyone healthy, Harris is still a bottom half of the order hitter in the Braves lineup.
Until Ronald Acuña Jr. returns, though, Harris could bat leadoff. If he performs well in that spot, maybe he stays at the top of the order, especially if Acuña doesn't anticipate being a true threat on the bases this season.
For what it's worth, Harris is off to a slow start this spring. He is 2-for-16 (.125 batting average) in seven Spring Training games.