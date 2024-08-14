Braves Get Big Boost With Outfielder Set to Return to the MLB Lineup
One of the injured stars for the Atlanta Braves will be back in the lineup Wednesday.
The Braves announced on X (formerly Twitter) that they have reinstated outfielder Michael Harris II from the injured list and optioned fellow outfielder Eli White to Triple-A Gwinnett.
In order to bring Harris off the IL, the Braves also had to make room on their 40-man roster. To create space, the organization designated right-handed pitcher Parker Dunshee for assignment.
The Athletic's David O'Brien reported that the Braves will waste no time and place Harris in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup, which is the third contest of a four-game set with the San Francisco Giants. The Braves won the first two matchups in extra innings.
O'Brien implied on X that White was Atlanta's choice to option to Triple-A because the team didn't have the option to send "long-slumping" Adam Duvall to the minors.
White made a crucial catch in the outfield during Tuesday's victory for the Braves. Meanwhile, Duvall is 1-for-28 (0.36) with a walk and a hit batsman in his last 10 games. That slump has dropped Duvall's slash line to .178/.240/.315 for the 2024 season.
In Harris, the Braves getting back the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year winner. Harris has speed, some power and a strong glove. O'Brien didn't specify where Harris will play, but he's likely to resume his role in center field. He will also give manager Brian Snitker another leadoff option in the batting order with right fielder Ronald Acuña sidelined for the rest of the season.
Harris is batting .250 with 16 extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 8 stolen bases in 260 at-bats this season. Last year, he hit .293 with 18 home runs, 57 RBI and 20 steals.
White will return to Triple-A after going 6-for-23 (.261) in 15 games with the Braves. He had 3 extra-base hits, including a home run, 4 RBI and 4 runs in 23 plate appearances.
He is slashing .290/.390/.444 in 66 games at Triple-A this season.
Dunshee made one appearance for the Braves on August 8. He allowed 5 earned runs on 4 hits in 2.1 innings.