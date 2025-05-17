Braves No. 1 Prospect Getting Stretched Out In Complex League
The top prospect for the Atlanta Braves, Cam Caminiti, has gotten his first full professional season underway recently down in North Port, Fla.
Forearm tendinitis sidelined him for a couple months as he got back to health in extended spring camp. He experienced forearm tightness and went in for an MRI early in early March.
He made his return to the mound on May 9 and has made two starts. He’s allowed four earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven in 5 1/3 combined innings. He’s allowed a home run in both outings so far.
A positive is that he’s had no trouble throwing strikes. In his first start, he threw 60% of his pitches for strikes and upped that to 78% on Friday.
Caminiti has struggled against righties. He has sat down all five left-handed batters he has faced but has allowed seven hits (two home runs) and a walk against 19 right-randed batters he’s faced.
The best way to evaluate the young pitcher so far is that he’s, well, still a young pitcher trying to find his footing at the next level. The raw stuff needs to be crafted a bit more so he can begin his ascent through the minor leagues. As soon as he has a solid couple of outings and is stretched out beyond about 45 pitches, he’ll likely get moved up to Single-A Augusta.
The Braves drafted Caminiti 24th overall less than 12 months ago in the most recent MLB Draft. He’s the Braves No. 1 prospect and is ranked N0. 73 in MLB.com’s top 100 prospects to start the 2025 season.
On the 20-to-80 scale, he’s rated a 55 overall, which is above average. His fastball is rated a 60, which is considered plus stuff. His fastball can touch 98 mph but typically sits between 93 and 95. The 18-year-old lefty is expected to make his debut in 2028.