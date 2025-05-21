Braves No. 2 Prospect Continues to Find Footing in Triple-A
Atlanta Braves prospect Hurston Waldrep is starting to get a handle on Triple-A after a rough go-around to start the season.
In Wednesday's start against the Louisville Bats, he pitched six innings of two-run ball on six hits and two walks while striking out nine. In his last three starts, he has a 2.79 ERA and has pitched into the sixth inning each time. He's finished the sixth in his last two outings.
In his first six starts, he had a 7.02 ERA and never got past the fifth inning, which he only did twice. After high hopes for a step forward this season, the right-hander looked like he was in trouble. However, he might be starting to figure things out.
According to Waldrep's scouting report, Waldrep has three highly rated pitches, the highest being his splitter. That pitch is rated a 65 on the 20-to-80 scale. That is considered to be "plus" stuff. His fastball is in the same category with a 60 rating. His slider is a 55, which is rated above average.
Waldrep made his MLB debut last season, and he was far from ready. He allowed 13 earned runs in just seven combined innings pitched over two starts. He then went on the injured list right before he was supposed to be optioned to Triple-A. Once he returned he pitched for Gwinnett the rest of the season having a 3.17 ERA in seven starts.
He's made one appearance in Spring Training this year. He came out of the bullpen and pitched a scoreless inning. He allowed no hits and while striking out none and walking a batter. Right after, he was optioned to Triple-A.
If the No. 2 prospect in the Braves system continues to put up a string of good outings, he might get a shot to come back up to Atlanta.