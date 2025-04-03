Braves Add More Catching Depth, Make Final Call on Jesse Chavez
As top catching prospect Drake Baldwin continues to struggle, the Atlanta Braves added more organizational catching depth Thursday. The Braves also announced their final roster move with veteran reliever Jesse Chavez.
The Braves acquired catcher Jason Delay from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations Thursday. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves moved right-handed starter Reynaldo López to the 60-day injured list.
Delay will begin his tenure with the Braves organization at Double-A Columbus.
Delay is now one of a few veteran catchers the Braves have in the organization. Atlanta also has Sandy León, who spent Spring Training with the MLB club, and James McCann. The Braves signed McCann on March 17.
At the MLB level, the Braves currently have Baldwin, the organization's top-ranked prospect, and veteran Chadwick Tromp. 2023 All-Star catcher Sean Murphy began the regular season on the injured list with a cracked rib, but he has appeared in rehab games at Triple-A.
Baldwin went 1-for-18 (.056) in five games during his first week in the Major Leagues. The 24-year-old went 0-for-7 with a walk in the series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It's not unusual for prospects to go through lumps to begin their MLB career. But with the entire Braves offense struggling, the team may not be able to remain patient with Baldwin much longer.
The Braves entered the second week of the MLB season on April 3 ranked last in batting average and OPS. Atlanta was also rated 29th in on-base percentage and slugging percentage before action began Thursday.
Delay hit .200 with a .733 OPS in seven games with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. He owns a career .231/.295/.315 slash line in 134 contests at the MLB level.
In another transaction, Atlanta outrighted Chavez to Triple-A Gwinnett. Chavez, though, elected free agency.
Chavez began Spring Training with the Texas Rangers, but the AL West team released him on March 21. A day later, the Braves added Chavez on a minor-league contract.
But his fifth stint with the Braves was very short lived. Atlanta promoted Chavez to the MLB roster on March 31. Then on April 1, the Braves designated Chavez for assignment after he appeared in one game.
The Braves tried to retain Chavez at Triple-A. Instead, he will become a free agent.
López landing on the 60-day IL is not surprising. The right-hander will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder next week.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman wrote that if no significant structural damage is found, then López could pitch again in 2025. But there isn't a scenario where he returns over the next two months.