Braves Execute Yet Another Deal With Angels
No, this isn't a late April Fool's joke. The Atlanta Braves have made a trade with ... the Los Angeles Angels.
The Braves announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) account that they acquired right-handed relief pitcher Michael Petersen from the Los Angeles Angels. In exchange, the Braves sent cash to the Angels.
The Braves optioned Petersen to Triple-A Gwinnett after the trade.
This is the fifth trade the Braves have made with the Angels since Halloween. MLB.com's Mark Bowman joked about the number of transactions the two clubs have made together after the April 1 trade.
With Petersen, the Braves are bolstering their bullpen which is very much in flex. Also on Tuesday, the Braves designated veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez for assignment and replaced him on the MLB roster with right-hander Zach Thompson.
The Braves needed the extra well-rested arm in their bullpen after two short outings from starters on Sunday and Monday. It's possible Thompson could make one or two appearances against the Los Angeles Dodgers and then not be on the roster when the Braves return to Atlanta for their home opener this weekend.
Petersen never pitched for the Angels. But last season, he appeared in 16 games for the Dodgers and Miami Marlins. The 30-year-old went 3-1 with a 5.95 ERA and 1.627 WHIP in 19.2 innings.
The Atlanta bullpen has struggled to begin the season. In the first five games, Braves relievers have yielded 11 runs in 16 innings (6.19 ERA) and posted a 1.44 WHIP and .267 batting average against.
While Petersen doesn't have an impressive resume, he could receive an opportunity shortly in Atlanta.
In March, the Braves acquired left-hander José Suarez from the Angels in exchange for Ian Anderson. Atlanta also sent left-hander Angel Perdomo to the club for cash considerations.
During December, the Braves traded left-hander Mitch Farris to the Angels for right-hander Davis Daniel. On Oct. 31, the Braves sent outfielder Jorge Soler to the Angeles for pitcher Griffin Canning.