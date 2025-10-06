Accolades for Atlanta Braves 2025 Season
It's the end of the year, which means it's time for award season. Even in a down year, there are players who are worthy of recognition, and the 2025 Atlanta Braves are no exception.
Here are the Atlanta Braves on SI's 2025 season accolades for the Braves.
Top Overall Ballplayer & Top Defender: Matt Olson
Since he has two of the accolades, it's easier to just merge them and hand him both at once. He's the 2025 Brave of the Year and for good reason, after all.
Among qualifying hitters, Olson led the Braves in all slashline stats (.272/.366/.484) and led the team with an 850 OPS. The 2025 All-Star and Home Run Derby participant fell short of a 30-home run, 100-RBI season, but his 41 doubles were tied with Pete Alonso for the most in the National League.
Olson also gave the Braves Gold Glove-level defense, and is in prime position to take home the award at first base for the third time in his career.
Top Pitcher: Chris Sale
Even in a year that he missed two months, nobody on the staff, yet again, was able to top the future Hall of Famer. Among starters, his 2.58 ERA and 165 strikeouts led the staff, and his 1.07 WHIP was second behind Spencer Schwellenbach.
In his final 16 games, 15 starts, he had a 1.76 ERA. If he had been able to stay healthy, he would have likely been pushing for another Cy Young Award.
Top Rookie: Drake Baldwin
Was there any debate for this one? Baldwin, at the least, will be a finalist for the Rookie of the Year Award in the National League. He finished with the most RBIs among National League rookies (80) and finished second among the group in home runs (19), OPS (.810) and batting average (.274).
He was thrown into the first to start the season when Sean Murphy got hurt and had to be the starter in the final weeks of the season. He showed poise throughout, and might get rewarded for it.
Comeback Player: Ronald Acuña Jr.
To miss the first two months of the season and come roaring back to start the All-Star Game is nothing short of outstanding.
Despite only playing in 95 games, he finished second on the team in home runs (21) behind Olson, and had he qualified would have been the leader in the slashline stats (.290/.417/.518) instead. He didn't have to swipe bags to be an impact player. The bat and arm strength did more than enough.
Top Prospect: JR Ritchie
Last season, the top prospect was Baldwin, and now he's the top rookie. Ritchie could very well be on that same path heading into 2026.
His soar through the minor leagues this season saw him start both the Spring Breakout game in March and the All-Star Futures Game in July. Ritchie finished the season in Triple-A, pitching to a 3.02 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP in 11 starts. He'll also finish as a member of the top-100 prospects list (No. 86)
Whether he breaks camp with the team like Baldwin is to be determined, but it feels like a when instead of an if that we'll see him back in Atlanta, this time in the Majors, in 2026.