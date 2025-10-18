All-Star Starting Pitcher Logical Trade Target for Braves, If Available
Getting reliable starting pitching is expected to be and should be a priority for the Atlanta Braves this offseason. As they assess their options, a starter could become available on the trade market.
According to The Athletic’s Andy McCollugh, the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to hear out offers for starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. He’s coming off an All-Star campaign that is statistically the best of his career.
He finished with a National League-leading 17 wins, a 2.70 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 154 ERA+ and 204 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched. His All-Star nod was the second of his career, and he had career-best stats across the board.
Combined with a highly affordable $8 million club option for 2026, this is the prime time for the Brewers to shop him. Should he prove to be available, the Braves should, at the very least, check in.
Peralta has given the Brewers at least 30 starts in each of the last three seasons. Over the last two seasons, only one pitcher has made 30 starts in a Braves uniform (Charlie Morton in 2024). Bryce Elder led the team in starts in 2025 with 28.
Nineteen pitchers got at least one start last season, helping the Braves reach a record 71 players used in a season. Even adding just one consistent arm to the rotation would take a lot of pressure off the rotation for next season. Peralta would also be a workhorse as opposed to an innings eater.
Here is a hypothetical look at the Opening Day rotation if Peralta is added:
- Chris Sale
- Spencer Strider
- Freddy Peralta
- Spencer Schwellenbach
- Hurston Waldrep
You never use just five starters in a season, but this would put them in a great spot to start the season.
Whether or not he is a trade-and-extend candidate is up for debate. While he’s cheap next season, he won’t be after that. He’ll likely want to head to free agency, and his market value at this time justifies the decision.
According to Spotrac, his market value is a five-year $152 million deal, or about $30.4 million per season. There is a high likelihood that he’s just a rental. That is a point that could help bring the trade price down during hypothetical trade talks. Years of control determine value just like performance and contract size do.
Whether or not he’s worth the cost of a trade will come down to who the Brewers want. For example, if they are adamant about acquiring JR Ritchie or Cam Caminiti, the Braves are likely going to walk away. Other top-30 prospects would likely be on the table.
You never know who might emerge, but certain prospects are seen as part of the future plans more than others. Those who are part of the plans will stick around, while other talent can be used to help the team elsewhere.
There are a couple of potential roadblocks to his acquisition, apart from the Brewers deciding to keep him around. Other teams have deeper farm systems and can therefore afford to give up more in a trade. Another is the other needs on the team. The Braves might decide it could make more sense to pursue a starter in free agency because they’ll have to pursue a shortstop and/or DH option on the trade market.
You’re going to be able to make too many trades, especially with this farm system. The viability of acquiring Peralta could simply come down to how the team determines how to use its assets/
If they can make it work, they’d be adding a strong win-now option to the rotation.