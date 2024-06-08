Atlanta Braves Call Up Top Prospect, to Debut vs. Nationals
The Atlanta Braves' pursuit of a fifth starter has added a new - and exciting - piece.
The Braves called up right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep on Saturday, the team announced. Waldrep is rated as Atlanta's No. 2 prospect by MLB.Com, trailing only A.J. Smith-Shawver, and is the No. 72 overall prospect league-wide.
Waldrep, 22, will make his MLB debut Sunday, when the Braves take on the Washington Nationals at 1:35 p.m. EDT inside Nationals Park. Waldrep has already arrived in Washington D.C. and spoke with reporters Saturday afternoon.
Drafted No. 24 overall by Atlanta in 2023, Waldrep has enjoyed a quick rise through the ranks. He made only four starts at the Class-A level, one with the Augusta GreenJackets and three with the Rome Emperors, before advancing to Double-A Mississippi.
The 6-2, 210-pound Waldrep started three games for Mississippi and one for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers in 2023, giving him outings at four different levels in Atlanta's minor league system during his first pro campaign.
Throughout his various stops, Waldrep impressed, finishing the year with a 1.53 ERA while striking out 41 hitters across 29.1 innings in eight starts.
Waldrep has followed his stout opening act with a similarly strong 2024. He started the year back in Double-A with Mississippi, posting a 3-4 record with a 2.92 ERA in nine starts. Tossing 49.1 innings, Waldrep allowed 52 hits and two home runs while walking 17 and striking out 48.
Given the start June 2 in Gwinnett, Waldrep threw six strong innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and fanning a career-high 11 batters.
Prior to his pro career, Waldrep spent two years at the University of Southern Mississippi before transferring to the University of Florida for his final campaign in 2023.
As a part of the national runners-up, Waldrep started 19 games, compiling a 10-3 record with a 4.16 ERA over 101.2 innings. He struck out 156 hitters while walking 57 others.
Now, the Cairo, Ga., native is at the sport's highest level - and will be given the ball Sunday as Atlanta looks to leave the nation's capital with a victory.