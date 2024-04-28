Braves Line Up for Series Finale Against Guardians Behind Bryce Elder
The Atlanta Braves haven’t lost two consecutive games yet this season.
That streak could be broken today, as the team dropped last night’s extra-innings matchup 4-2 to the Cleveland Guardians - despite a strong start from veteran Charlie Morton, Atlanta couldn’t figure out Guardians starter Tanner Bibee and then couldn’t capitalize against the Cleveland bullpen once Bibee finally left the game.
So Atlanta’s trying to take the series today, sending Bryce Elder to the mound against righty Ben Lively.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, April 28th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
SS Orlando Arcia
CF Michael Harris II
LF Jarred Kelenic
C Chadwick Tromp
Elder’s hoping to repeat the success that had him an All-Star in 2023 after a phenomenal first half, and last time out was more of that form: 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out four and walking none. He’s faced the Guardians once in his career, making a start against them in July of last year, and it was a good one: 6.2 innings of two-run baseball in a 4-2 Braves win.
Here's the Guardians lineup:
LF Steven Kwan
2B Andres Gimenez
3B José Ramírez
1B Josh Naylor
DH David Fry
RF Will Brennan
CF Tyler Freeman
C Bo Naylor
SS Brayah Rocchio
Ben Lively is hoping to figure out Atlanta - he’s made two starts against the Braves in his career, combining for nine runs on seventeen hits in twelve innings, taking losses in both outings while a member of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017. Matt Olson’s the only Braves hitter to take him deep, having done it as a member of the Oakland A’s back in 2017.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, April 28th
Today's series finale is scheduled for a 1:35 PM ET first pitch and is being aired by Bally Sports, with the Braves broadcast on Bally Sports South and the Guardians broadcast on Bally Sports Great Lakes.
If you’d rather just listen, the Guardians radio broadcast is available on WTAM 1100 and WMMS 100.7, while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.