Braves Listed As Deadline Landing Spot For All-Star White Sox Outfielder
The Atlanta Braves have been named among teams who could be a landing spot for White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote that the Braves, along with the Phillies, Dodgers and Mariners, could be "be intruiged" by the low cost of acquiring him.
Kelly didn't suggest what the Braves or any of the other teams could give up besides that it would be a low buy-in. For the White Sox, it's more important to find a trade period.
"As far as the White Sox are concerned, though, any trade will likely be more about saving face than anything," Kelly wrote.
Robert isn't the young up-and-coming bat he was just a few years ago. The 2023 All-Star's decline is fitting given the team he's one. The White Sox looked like they'd be a strong contender for years less than five years ago, and now, they're coming off being the worst team in MLB history. Robert is batting .211 with 20 combined home runs over his last two seasons. So far, he has a .187 average and a .576 OPS
He's dealt with a lot of injuries in his career as well, something that also hurts his stock. Any team that acquires him is betting on a return to form on the cheap.
"When you add in his injury history, he would basically be someone you would trade for hoping a change of scenery helps him to recapture his All-Star form.
Any deal likely requires that the White Sox eat a chunk of his salary, including what comes in his club options. He's making $15 million this year and would make $20 million over the next two seasons if those options are exercised. It's affordable for an All-Star but expensive for an injury prone player that's struggling when he's available.
This should be rated as a unlikely scenario, especially if this is how the Braves are being connected to him. If his salary was lower from the jump, then it would be a realistic move.