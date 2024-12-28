Braves Expected to Target Dodgers Free Agent Pitcher
The Atlanta Braves are closing in on the end of the 2024 calendar year with a couple holes remaining in the starting rotation. When Spencer Strider eventually returns, one of those spots will be taken care of, but that still leaves an open spot.
So far, it’s felt like it's been nothing but crickets on their end outside of an onslaught of minor-league contracts. But they still have time to address this major need.
The Braves have been advised to be conscientious with their spending, so they have to be extra selective with who they add to the starting rotation. It’s unlikely they will go too far beyond the luxury tax line if they do so.
Even under this circumstance, they have a strong free-agent option, Jack Flaherty.
Flaherty is the guy they are looking at. The 29-year-old righty is a strong fit for the Braves as they can sign him to a short-term, likely one-year, deal and they get a reliable veteran arm in the rotation.
Spotrac projects Flaherty will sign for about $21.1 million. He is very much in the team’s price range for a one-year deal. Charlie Morton made $20 million last season, so this could be seen as a one-for-one swap in the rotation. Flaherty is also a 12 years Morton’s junior.
Flaherty is coming off a strong bounce-back season with the Detroit Tigers and then the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was flipped to the Dodgers at the deadline and went on to win his first career World Series ring.
Across 28 regular season starts, Flaherty had a 3.17 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, a 127 ERA+ and 194 strikeouts in 162 innings pitched. He did struggle come postseason time with a 7.36 ERA in five starts.
If they do not land Flaherty, they have a notable option already with the organization.
Ian Anderson is that in-house option for the Braves. He is expected to compete for a rotation spot in Spring Training after spending all of last season in the Minors fully recovering from Tommy John surgery.
It’s been quite some time since Braves fans have seen Anderson with the big league club. His last appearance came in a doubleheader with the Marlins on Aug. 13, 2022.
Anderson made 10 starts with Triple-A Gwinnett last season. He finished the season with a 3.96 ERA, a 1.43 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. He was absent from last season despite the dire need for help. Even during the postseason, the Braves turned to prospect AJ Smith-Shawver.
But Anderson will be fully healthy now and will get his long-awaited shot at a comeback.
In 52 career MLB starts, Anderson has a 3.97 ERA with 262 strikeouts in 272 1/3 innings pitched. He became a postseason hero for the Braves during their 2021 World Series run. In four starts that October, he had a 1.59 ERA.
For the most part, these are the two strongest options for the Braves.
Longtime member of the rotation, Charlie Morton is not expected to be an option for the Braves going forward. Despite previous reports that he could pitch next season, he is leaning toward retirement and the Braves have balked so far at bringing him back.
Another pitcher who is expected to be a no-go on the free-agent market is right-hander Nick Pivetta. He has a qualifying offer attached to him, and the Braves don’t have a desire to forfeit a draft pick to obtain his services.
While he was serviceable with the Boston Red Sox last season, he didn’t exactly put up numbers that would make it worth it. In 27 appearances (26 starts), the 31-year-old arm had a 4.14 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.