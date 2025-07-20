Braves No. 6 Prospect Fans Six in Impressive Triple-A Debut
JR Ritchie took the mound for the first time as a member of Triple-A Gwinnett Saturday night. Outside of two misplaced breaking pitches, the Atlanta Braves' No. 6 prospect impressed against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
He pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs off five hits and a walk while striking out six. He threw 54 of his 84 pitches for strikes. Two of those hits were solo home runs in the first and second innings.
“I felt good. Felt like I executed pretty well. Worked ahead in counts. Didn’t walk more than one guy. Limiting the free bases. I think that was a big one.”
Ritchie said previously that hitters starting at the Double-A level are a lot more patient. It’s harder to get them to chase a pitch outside the zone, forcing the pitcher to get more strategic to get to two strikes quicker.
In his debut with Double-A Columbus, he walked five batters en route to a four-inning performance that required 89 pitches. It was the most walks he’s allowed this season at any level, but he hasn’t allowed more than two walks in a start since.
The first of his two home runs came off a curveball that stayed in the zone, and Jakob Marsee was able to get extended on. The next was a sweeper left over the heart of the plate, and outfielder Maximo Acosta took him 409 feet to center.
“Yeah, the curveball’s just got to be a little more down,” Ritchie said. “Got away with that at the lower levels, and the hitters here are just a little bit better.”
Even with the two misplaced pitches, he showed effectiveness with them. He got three of his strikeouts on the night using his curveball.
Ritchie’s Triple-A debut came soon after his appearance in the All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta last Saturday. He pitched a scoreless inning to start the game. On his way back to Seattle, his hometown, the following day, he learned he was heading to Triple-A.
The promotion reflects how far he’s come even since Spring Training. He’s added three pitches to his arsenal, including the curveball in High-A Rome, and feels comfortable using them in any count.
“I guess it’s just been a constant evolution of my arsenal and trying to see what fits best with other pitches, and so far, I’m happy with it.”
In 16 starts across three levels of the minor leagues this season, Ritchie has a 2.50 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP with 85 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.