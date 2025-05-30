The Clause That Could Force Braves Hand With Kimbrel
Craig Kimbrel continues to roll for the Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett. He has a 1.54 ERA and is averaging better than a strikeout per inning (1.2). However, the Braves haven't given him the call throughout the multiple shuffles the bullpen has experienced.
When the doubleheader allowed for a 27th player, they called upon Dylan Dodd - who is now already with the team yet again. When AJ Smith-Shawver went on the injured list, they called upon Michael Peterson - who is already back in Triple-A. These guys have more flexibility to move up and down, and that likely factors into those decisions. However, a clause in Kimbrel's deal could potentially force a decision.
According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Kimbrel's contract includes a rolling opt-out. If a club offers him a major-league job, the Braves must promote him to their roster or let him go. No teams have called yet - his current status indicates that's the case - but that could change at any time.
A team wants experienced depth down the stretch, they can go try to get Kimbrel. They wouldn't even have to trade anything ahead of the deadline to get him.
It would put the Braves in a tough spot if this crossroads is reached. They risk calling up Kimbrel to avoid losing him, and then they're stuck with him - and paying him an agreed-upon $2 million MLB salary - if he's not performing well. As for the inverse, they also risk losing him and he succeeds in the smaller sample size.
If you get Kimbrel at the right time, he's still a solid addition. In his final 52 games of 2023, Kimbrel had a 2.25 ERA for the Phillies. He had 23 saves in 28 chances with the Orioles before the All-Star break last season and a 2.80 ERA. However, he struggled in his first 19 outings for the Phillies and spiraled out so hard with Baltimore in the second half (an 11.25 ERA in his final 17 games) that he was released before the end of the season.
It's a bit of wild card as to which Kimbrel you'll get these days. However, at some point, someone is going to decide if it's worth the dice roll, and the Braves have first right of refusal.