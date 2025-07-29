Erick Fedde Set to Make Braves Debut
The Atlanta Braves have been struggling immensely with pitching this year, from unsatisfactory performances to injuries, and have been scrambling at the deadline to find new talent to drag the team’s season out of the mud.
Monday, Erick Fedde was acquired by the Braves in a trade with the Cardinals in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. The former Cardinal has had something of a difficult season with a 3-10 record and 5.22 ERA, though he’s certainly looking to change things around with his new club.
The very next day, the Braves announced that Fedde would be pitching in his first full day as a Brave, in a 6:40 matchup against the Royals.
After losing A.J. Smith-Shawver, Grant Holmes, Chris Sale, and Spencer Schwellenbach to injury– not to mention the fact that Spencer Strider has yet to fully recover from his own injury– the Braves desperately need Fedde to perform well against Salvador Perez and the Royals.
Against Fedde, the Royals have sent Seth Lugo to the bump– he’s 7-5 on the season with a 2.95 ERA and 99 strikeouts.
Despite a Braves win Monday night, Fedde has his work cut out for him. The Royals boast a strong hitting core, consisting of reliable hitters like Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez, not to mention speed threat Bobby Witt, Jr, and other sneaky consistent hitters like Jonathan India and Vinnie Pasquantino.
Fedde has faced several of these players before, boasting a .225 BAA against the Royals with nine strikeouts and zero home runs in 40 at-bats, though Salvador Perez is 3-4 with no strikeouts against Fedde.
The Braves currently sit at 15 games below .500, 45-60, and manager Brian Snitker is certainly going to need Fedde to perform at a high level, especially against batters like Perez, who seem to have Fedde’s number.
Tuesday's game will be broadcast at 7:40 pm EST on FanDuel Sports Network.