Former Braves Shortstop Receives Standing Ovation in Return to Truist Park
Former Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia received a warm welcome back to Truist Park Friday night. When he stepped up for his first at-bat on the night, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. He acknowledged the crowd by tipping his helmet.
Arcia singled to left field in that at-bat. The ball, coincidently just skipped past, the current Braves starting shortstop Nick Allen. Perhaps that was one that Arcia would have had, but in the reverse situation, but we'll never know.
He finished 1-for-5 on the night and was left stranded during his single trip on base.
Regardless of the regression we saw toward the end of his time with the team, the fans still remember that he was part of a World Series winner and made an All-Star team. He's always going to have both of those and no one can take that away from him.
The Braves designated Arcia for assignment on May 23 ahead of the series with the San Diego Padres. He was released a couple days later. In 14 games, he batted .194 with a .445 OPS with no home runs and one RBI. Arcia was an All-Star for the Braves during the 2023 season and was part of the 2021 team that won the World Series, coming in at the trade deadline.
Since joining the Rockies, Arcia is batting .200 with a .549 OPS. He hasn't been that much better, but he's had some moments for the team already. The game before, he hit a walk-off two-run single to take the series finale against the Giants 8-7.
Along with the walk-off, he had at least one RBI in the final two games of the Giants series. He homered against the Mets on June 1 and had a multi-hit game in his Rockies debut on May 28.