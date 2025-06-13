Recently Released Braves Shortstop Walks It Off For Rockies
Former Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia was a hero for the Colorado Rockies Thursday evening. Down 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and the bases loaded, Arcia hit a two-run single to win it against the San Francisco Giants.
Arcia's time hasn't been spectacular. He's batting .200 with a .573 OPS. However, he's had his moments since being picked up. Along with the walk-off, he had at least one RBI in the final two games of the Giants series. He homered against the Mets on June 1 and had a multi-hit game in his Rockies debut on May 28.
He signed with the Rockies to a Major League contract the same day he made his debut. He reportedly turned down minor league deals with the New York Yankees and Mets when making his decision. When one deal guarantees you a spot on an MLB roster, that's going to be an obvious decision.
The Rockies are only 13-55 (.191) on the season, but they're 4-5 (.444) in games that Arcia has played for them. For what it's worth, while he hasn't necessarily played well, he's making an impact for the team in the win column.
The Braves designated Arcia for assignment on May 23 ahead of the series with the San Diego Padres. He was released a couple days later. In 14 games, he batted .194 with a .445 OPS with no home runs and one RBI. Arcia was an All-Star for the Braves during the 2023 season and was part of the 2021 team that won the World Series, coming in at the trade deadline.
Nick Allen took over the shortstop position with Luke Williams backing him up. Nacho Alvarez Jr. could potentially jump when he completes his rehab assignment. The Triple-A leg of his rehab began on Thursday. He played a few games in the complex league to start.