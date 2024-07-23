Matt Olson is an Iron Man, but is it Time for a Break
The Atlanta Braves have had quite the season, and so has their first baseman, Matt Olson. Olson has been in a cold snap for a few months, but nothing can be taken away from the recent record he broke amongst active Major League Baseball players.
Atlanta’s 30-year-old former two-time All-Star has played in 557 consecutive games, the longest streak in the majors and the second-longest since 2000, held by the Oakland Athletics’ Miguel Tejada and his 1,152 straight appearances.
He also surpassed teammate Whit Merrifield’s 553-game streak with the Philadelphia Phillies, which ended in 2022. Assuming that Olson cannot play 595 more games, he will not touch Tejada’s post-2000 record, let alone MLB Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.’s record of 2,632 consecutive games.
Moreover, while some believe availability is the best ability, it might be time for the 6-5 and 225-pound to have a night off. He has been near non-existent for the past month production-wise and has not recorded a single hit since the All-Star Break.
Olson had an extended break away from baseball with the All-Star break, but watching from the dugout and supporting his teammates for a night could help clear his head. With that being said, it may be time for him to take a day off, considering the circumstances.
Matt Olson needs a break, whether he agrees with that or not.
In the last 30 days, Olson has sported a line of .130/.214/.185 with 12 hits and 32 strikeouts in 92 at-bats. As recently reported by Braves SI, the team needs him to come on strong in the second half of the season. Now, especially with the injuries to teammate Ozzy Albies and starting pitcher Max Fried. The team needs the offense to step up in the second half sooner rather than later before it is too late.
It is possible that manager Brian Snitker will give him a day off or two because he is an easy out in the middle of the Braves lineup. However, there is hope whenever this spell ends.
As seen above, Olson – like any other baseball player, goes through periods of ice and fire in a sense. However, he tends to burn hotter for longer and freeze colder when cold, but it is as if he is an entirely new baseball player when the tide turns. Potentially, he is a player who is equally as productive as he was as an All-Star last season.
All in all, the Braves need their star first baseman to return to form – as soon as possible. With that being said, the first option should be giving him some rest to recuperate, if not physically then mentally, after 557 games in a row played. The season is a marathon, not a sprint.