Matt Olson is an Iron Man, but is it Time for a Break

Matt Olson is mired in the worst slump of his career: .691 OPS over his last 100 games (since 10/1/2023).



This follows his career-best 100-game span, from 6/9 last year to that same 10/1.



He has a history of long hot streaks and long slumps…



