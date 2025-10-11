Japanese Power Bat Could Be MLB Bound: Realistic Option for Braves?
Entering the offseason, the Atlanta Braves could be faced with a need for a middle-infield upgrade when the market is thin. However, a recent report reveals that another strong option could become available.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Japanese infielder Munetaka Murakami is expected to be posted for MLB Teams this winter. One of the top power bats from the NPB is looking into bringing his talents stateside.
The 25-year-old slugger has played for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows for the past eight seasons. In his most recent season, he batted .286 with a 1.051 OPS, 24 home runs and 52 RBIs in 69 games. His best season saw him belt 56 home runs and tally 134 RBIs back in 2022.
He is a four-time NPB All-Star and a two-time Central League MVP. Murakami has championship experience under his belt, winning the Japan Series in 2021.
Everything about his resume makes him a strong upgrade for the Braves' lineup, especially if either Ha-Seong Kim or Ozzie Albies exits the picture. That being said, is he a realistic option? There are a few factors that likely will go against their odds: price tag, trends in player acquisition and position.
Top Japanese talent comes at a premium, and typically, the top contracts have gone to locking down in-house talent. There are exceptions, outfielder Jurickson Profar being a notable one from last offseason.
What goes in favor of the Braves in this case is that top contracts typically go to the top pitchers, such as Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Top position player contracts for overseas talents (this range includes KBO players along with those from the NPB) have been between $17 and $22 million per year. But that's just the base contract. There is still a posting fee on top of that, which also varies. This adds another layer of costs.
It's also been a long time since the Braves have gone out and acquired Japanese talent. Kenshin Kawakami is a name that won't bring back fond memories for longtime followers of the team. If they decide to go against the trend and get over a horror show from 15 years ago, then they have a chance to improve the team. However, precedent is a powerful thing.
Not having any Japanese talent is also a potential deterrent. People want to go where they might feel more comfortable, and there are options for him, whether it's the Dodgers, the Cubs or Mets.
According to Baseball Reference, he is a third baseman and a first baseman, with a handful of games of experience in the outfield. Assuming the Braves are willing to make the splash on the open market, especially for a Japanese star, which they normally aren't favorites for, they'd have to convince Murakami to play either shortstop or second base, which reports don't indicate as likely.
Austin Riley, even two down years that saw him deal with major injuries, isn't going anywhere at third base. He's locked in at $22 million per year until 2032, not even including his $20 million club option. All things being equal, if he has a chance to play the position he wants to play on a team, that could influence that decision.
It can be assumed that the discussion around first base doesn't have to happen. There are 162 games, and Matt Olson has them all on lock.
However, there is one last hope the Braves have. According to Feinsand's report, his willingness to be a designated hitter could be a factor. Marcell Ozuna is a free agent. The timing is perfect. This is a major if, though. If Murakami doesn't want to just be a DH, then the Braves' best chance to land him, assuming the other factors are non-issues, is sunk.
The idea of making a big splash to acquire international talent would be huge for a team like the Braves looking to show that last year was a blip on the map. Until it actually happens, the reality is that you shouldn't hold you breath.