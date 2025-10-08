The Oddly Deep Connection Between Atlanta Braves and Hockey
Atlanta is no stranger to hockey. They've had two NHL teams call the city home over the last 50 years, and the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL still represent the city over the winter. In a strange, yet familiar twist, the connection to hockey goes deeper, including in relation to the Atlanta Braves.
One current ballplayer took the ice when he was younger, and a legendary Braves player was even drafted into the NHL but ultimately decided to play baseball. Here, we're going to look at the hockey careers of catcher Drake Baldwin and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine. The Braves and Thrashers once also had the same owner.
What makes this look back is that, thanks to the hockey website Elite Prospects, we can even check their stats for the teams they played for.
Drake Baldwin - Madison West High and Team Wisconsin
His hockey career has gotten some shoutouts this year, including on MLB Network. He was a standout hockey player at Madison West High, being one of their star players. His performance on the ice earned him headlines in major newspapers, including the Wisconsin State Journal.
In his final two seasons, he averaged more than 40 goals per season (which, for those who might not know hockey, is an absurd stat). He also finished with 69 and 70 points in those seasons, respectively. Both years, he averaged nearly three points per game.
Baldwin's efforts earned him a sport on Team Wisconsin's 15U and 16U hockey teams.
Tom Glavine - Los Angeles Kings and Gwinnett Gladiators
Older generations are likely more familiar with this fun fact. Multiple images from the 90s can be found online of Glavine skating around in an Atlanta Braves uniform.
When you're drafted by both the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Kings, especially with the NHL having some prominence on ESPN in that era, it made for a fun way to promote a two-sport athlete.
He played four seasons at Billerica High up in Massachusetts. Only his stats from his senior season are available, but they paint enough of a picture to show why the Kings took a flyer on him. He scored 47 goals and picked up 94 points in 23 games played. He averaged over four points per game.
Perhaps he could have been a standout in the NHL, but based on how his baseball went, it's hard to say he made the wrong choice. No guarantee that if he gave up winning two Cy Youngs and a World Series that he would have won a Hart Trophy (MVP) or a Stanley Cup (championship).
In a way, he got the best of both worlds, even after he went to Atlanta. Because he took the opening faceoff, he officially played for the Gwinnett Gladiators for one game during the 2009-10 season. He also took part in pregame warm-ups. After that, he hopped off the ice, and that was all she wrote.
Ted Turner - Atlanta Thrashers Owner
Naturally, when you looking into Atlanta sports, Ted Turner was bound to pop up. He was the founding owner of the Atlanta Thrashers when they came to town in 1999 and he owned them until 2004, when he sold them to the infamous Atlanta Spirit ownership group.
While the tenures as the owner of both teams didn't overlap, it can still be seen as an extention of the Braves connection to the winter sport. It makes you wonder what could have gone differently for the NHL had Turner owned the team for a little longer.
Perhaps there will be a chance to visit these hockey backgrounds in the future. There is a push for a third chance at making Atlanta an NHL market. Should the team be awarded, maybe Balwin and Glavine participate in pregame warm-ups and do ceremonial puck drops ahead of the inaugural home game.
It's a scenario that's a few years down the road if it happens. However, as hockey season gets underway, it becomes fun to imagine in the moment.