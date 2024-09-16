Ozzie Albies To Take Massive Step Toward Return to Atlanta Braves Lineup
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies will begin his final steps toward his return to the lineup.
According to The Athletics’ David O’Brien, Albies is scheduled to play rehab assignment games with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday and Wednesday. He could rejoin the Braves as soon as Friday in Miami for the start of their series against the Miami Marlins.
Albies is recovering from a left wrist fracture. He sustained the injury on a tag play in the ninth inning of the series finale between the Braves and St. Louis Cardinals on July 21.
The Stripers are wrapping up their season with a series in Jacksonville, coincidently the Marlins Triple-A affiliate. Being able to just hop down I-95 after his rehab games is certainly convenient.
O’Brien added that Albies will play second base during both games. While this sounds obvious at first, keep in mind that Michael Harris II started his rehab assignment as a designated hitter and then moved to the field.
Less than a week ago, it was looking like he might not be back by the end of the regular season. Then, the word came on Friday that Albies was going to play and bat exclusively right-handed to get back in the lineup.
During his recovery, he had shown more comfort batting righty than lefty. His left side is the one that got hurt so that checks.
In 101 plate appearances as a right-handed hitter in 2024, Albies is batting .343 with a .912 OPS with four home runs and 28 RBIs. He has not batted right-handed against a right-handed pitcher this season.
Not sure how much worse he would be. In 293 plate appearances as a left-handed batter against left-handed pitchers, he is batting .225 with a .645 OPS with four home runs and 32 RBIs.
It won’t be long before we find out if he just hits better from the right side or if he struggles against righties. He’s a natural righty, so there’s a solid chance it’s the former. But there isn’t a real sample size to judge yet.