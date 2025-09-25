The Sudden Rise of Braves Rookie Pitcher Hurston Waldrep
Not even 60 days ago, Hurston Waldrep’s future looked uncertain. He had been struggling for most of the season. On June 8, his ERA was up to 6.35. The Atlanta Braves needed pitching help, and other options were getting shots ahead of him.
Then, a rainy night in Bristol, Tenn., forced the team’s hand. Spencer Strider had been scratched, and Austin Cox, the emergency opener, had his start washed out in the bottom of the first.
Waldrep got the call to get up at 5 a.m. to drive up five hours from Atlanta to take over when the game resumed the following afternoon. He delivered, and he’s never looked back. While he officially went back down to Triple-A after, he’s only pitched in the Majors since.
In 10 games, nine starts, he pitched to a 2.88 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP in 56 1/3 innings pitched. Remove the outing where he allowed eight earned runs, and he has a 1.74 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.
He developed his spitter into a lethal knockout pitch this season, sitting down 42 of the 55 batters he struck out this season with the pitch. His sinker and curveball mixed well to help keep batters on their toes.
All in all, this effort as a whole helped create a satisfying rookie season.
“It sets a really good standard for next year,” Waldrep said. “I think it puts me in a good spot to go and get everything I work for on a daily basis. I think that it’s exactly where I need to be. No more. No less.”
He said he won’t be able to fully reflect on his time until he’s back at home for the offseason. Once he’s had time in the woods and taken the time to think about it while sitting on a tractor (he grew up down by the Florida-Georgia state line), he’ll be able to fully take it in.
While he still needs the time to think it over, the rest know his expectation already for next season. He’s earned a spot in the starting rotation until further notice.
Between the minors and the majors this season, he’s up to 148 innings pitched. It’s the most he’s pitched in a season and the most he’s pitched since he clocked 101 2/2 innings during his senior season at the University of Florida.
It provides a good benchmark for next season to push a little further. A reasonable mark for next season could be between 180 and 190 innings. He could push for 200, but giving him the extra year to stretch out could be a wise move.
Waldrep has the chance to take that next step because he’s made the most of the other chances he’s gotten.
Last season, he saw action for one inning of Spring Training. This time, he’s going in to ramp up. Life can come at you fast, and Waldrep chose not to miss it.