WEATHER UPDATE: Braves Game Vs Dodgers Expected to Be Delayed
The Atlanta Braves games against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturdays is currently expected to be delayed. According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, starting pitchers aren't on the field preparing 30 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.
There is still confidence that a game will be played some time on Saturday.
It was originally scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. Due to the inclement weather, batting practice that is normally held before night games was canceled.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Justin Toscano, Braves Brian Snitker said the hope is to get a game in on Saturday since Sunday is a night game. Snitker added that he felt it was plausible to have a game start as late as 10 p.m. There are multiple people involved in the calls.
Snitker is aware of the risk of losing a starting pitcher due to a weather delay, and he doesn't think the Braves are in the position to lose an arm early in the game. Starting pitchers typically don't come back out after a pause for weather.
The Dodgers won Friday night's game, 2-1 to take the series opener. That games also experienced a rain delay of over an hour.
Spencer Schwellenbach is scheduled to start Saturday's game. Roki Sasaki will be on the mound for the Dodgers.