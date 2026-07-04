Long Ball Makes Awaited Return, Braves Slug Their Way to Win vs Mets

The power flipped back on at the plate for the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. After a stretch where home runs were hard to find, they clobbered four en route to a 5-3 win over the Mets.

Matt Olson accounted for two of those home runs, with Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies each picking up home runs of their own on the night.

For Olson, it was his first home run since June 12. Coincidentally, that most recent blast came in Queens when the Braves were playing the Mets.

As a bonus fact, his first home run came against a familiar face in AJ Minter. The two were teammates in Atlanta for three years from 2022 to 2024.

He's now up to 22 home runs on the year, and seven away from reaching his total from the past two seasons.

Olson has been one of the bright spots in the Braves lineup as the woes have gone on. Over his last 15 games, he's batting .291 with an .866 OPS. However, he's only driven in three runs during that span, including two that came on his home runs on Friday.

For Harris, it was his first home run since June 13, also during the Mets series at Citi Field. It's just his second home run since May 28. After the tear he was on for the first couple of months, home runs have been hard to come by. Either way, the early run has him in a strong position to potentiall surpass his career high of 20, which he reached last season.

Albies is more of an exception to the norm during the power struggles of the last few weeks. Since June 1, he's hit five of his 14 home runs on the season. While he's had a couple of hitless games lately, he's still batting .241 with a respectable .749 OPS over his last 15 games.

One game isn't a trend, but there is likely a feeling of relief after the big night. Getting the reminder of it can be done can provide a mental boost.

They didn't capitalize on either opportunity with runners in scoring position, but it's one of those nights where it can be overlooked.

The Braves are now in a position to pick up a series win. Since June 7, they have one series win that came at home against the Milwaukee Brewers during the weekend of July 19 to July 21.

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