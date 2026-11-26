It’s Thanksgiving Day. On this day, everyone takes some time to spend time with the family, eat more carbs than they would in the other 364 days combined and remember what they’re thankful for.

Even baseball teams like the Atlanta Braves can take that time to remember what they have. Sure, there are hardships and positions of need. But for a moment, let’s take a moment to look at the strengths of this team.

We’ll stick to three for now.

Stability at First Base

Without fail, they know they can count on Matt Olson to be starting at first base day in and day out. Every game, he brings elite defense to the table, with the last two years being deemed worthy of the Gold Glove Award at his position in the National League.

With the completion of the 2026 regular season, Olson’s Iron Man streak sits at 944 games. He’s played in all 810 possible games for the Braves.

A High-Caliber Bullpen

Even without Raisel Iglesias, the Braves would have one of the best bullpens in baseball. Evan Phillips helps ensure that.

In 2026, the Braves bullpen had the second-best ERA (3.44) and the best WHIP (1.19) in the National League. They were able to do this despite the group being 10th out of 14 teams in strikeouts.

The rotation has question marks, but they’re in good hands when they have to turn the game over.

Improved Prospect Depth in the System

For a time, the Braves were considered to have some of the worst prospect depth in baseball. It’s still not close to the top, but it’s certainly coming a long way in a hurry.

They’ve been able to turn to young options such as Didier Fuentes for bullpen help. By next season, he could be a rotation arm. JR Ritchie has shown his flashes, and Owen Murphy’s performance in Triple-A shows promise for what he could eventually bring to the table in the majors. Not far behind, Cam Caminiti was a force in Double-A, and he will be in Triple-A next season. If it’s not to start the season, it’ll be soon after.

That’s just the pitching side. Tate Southisene, Alex Lodise and John Gil provide hope that there could eventually be an answer at shortstop. Eric Hartman had a breakout year in the outfield.

There are other options I didn’t name for both position players and pitching, but this still paints a strong picture of what could be in store. Even if some of them are traded, that still means they had quality depth that they could part with.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Braves on SI newsletter for the latest news