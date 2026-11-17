Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson takes home another piece of hardware for his efforts during the 2026 season.

On Tuesday night, he took home the Silver Slugger award for National League first basemen. He was one of four finalists, including Milwaukee Brewers’ Jake Bauers, St. Louis Cardinals’ Alec Burleson and San Francisco Giants’ Rafael Devers.

He was the lone finalist on the Atlanta Braves in 2026.

It’s the second time in his career that he’s won the award. The first time came in 2023, when he put on a career year for the Braves that helped them out on a historic offensive campaign as a team.

Along with the Silver Slugger, Olson was awarded once again for his work in the field, winning the Gold Glove at first base.

He had solid competition for both awards, but he managed to prevail both times.

Once again, Olson put together a strong season over 162 games. His 41 home runs and 75 extra-base hits were the most by a first baseman in the National League. His .502 slugging percentage was second behind Devers, and his .823 OPS was fifth among National League first basemen.

He’s still got to win a few more to approach team history. Brian McCann has the most in Braves history with five. Dale Murphy and Tom Glavine are right behind him with four each.

However, with two, he’s still in good company. Chipper Jones won two in his career. His teammates Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies have each taken home a pair of Silver Sluggers as well.

Olson joined the Braves in 2022 via trade after it was clear they wouldn't be able to re-sign Freddie Freeman. He just completed the fifth season of an 8-year, $168 million contract that runs through 2029. The club also carries an option in 2030 for $20 million, when Olson will be 36 years old.

Since joining the Braves, Olson hasn't missed a game. He has 187 home runs, an OPS of .852, 528 RBI, has been named an All-Star three times, and has won two Gold Gloves to go along with his two Silver Sluggers.

Since 1980, the Silver Slugger Award has been handed out to the best offensive player at each position in each league, based on a vote from MLB managers and coaches.

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