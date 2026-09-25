AJ Smith-Shawver May Be in Perfect Role for Braves Postseason Run

AJ Smith-Shawver has began settling into a role that was once essentially foreign to him. His last three appearances in the majors have been out of the bullpen after not having a relief role since his major league debut in 2023.

In his most recent outing on Thursday, the Atlanta Braves' right-hander pitched two innings, allowing two runs. For the most part, his outing came down to two pitches. He hit a batter and a curveball hung in the right spot to be hit over the wall.

He took the loss, but manager Walt Weiss was still happy with how he's looked out of the bullpen. When giving his throughts, he hinted at how he could be used in October.

"I think AJ's stuff has certainly played up out of the bullpen," Weiss said after the game. "He got clipped on a curveball tonight, but I thought he threw the ball well. And, yeah, I mean, I think he can be a weapon in that role here in the postseason for us."

It wouldn't be the first time this season that a young arm began the year as a starter and then found his place as a member of the bullpen. Didier Fuentes most notably did that from nearly the jump.

JR Ritchie is still mainly being used as a starter, but he's pitched in a long relief or bulk guy role a few times this season. It gives pitchers a chance to see different situations without the motions of being a starter along with it.

"I mean, yeah, mu approach is a lot different," Smith-Shawver said after his appearance in Chicago. "It's kind of get ready and whenever the phone rings, just try to put myself in a spot where I'm warm enough to go out there in a given time and go make pitches. It's different than knowing the whole week that you got a day, and you have to start the game."

While he could be a solid fit for this role, it's not quite guaranteed that he will get to step into it come the postseason. Martín Pérez went down with lower back inflammation and is on the 15-day injured list.

The Braves' had a wrench thrown in their rotation plans. Smith-Shawver may end up having to jump in.

It's just a possibility. Grant Holmes and Ritchie are also available to make postseason starts if needed.

The Braves have their share of options for long relief, including Brent Suter, Ray Kerr and Dylan Dodd. This could open up Smith-Shawver to be a reliever or a starter.

There will be conversations, as Walt Weiss likes to put it. What will likely be taken into account is that Smith-Shawver has looked sharp as a long reliever.

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