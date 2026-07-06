AJ Smith-Shawver Stellar Again During Latest Braves Rehab Assignment

AJ Smith-Shawver took another step forward in his recovery Sunday night. In his second rehab start, the Atlanta Braves’ right-hander pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two runs and no walks while striking out five.

He was efficient, requiring 45 pitches, with 33 being for strikes. His pitch count didn’t get much higher. He finished his last start with 41. But there was still considerable progress apart from his pitch count.

In his last start, he allowed a lone run off a solo shot. Based on how he spoke of it, he should feel satisfied with the goose eggs he posted.

“Yeah, I hate it. I freaking hated it,” Smith-Shawver said after his first start on Tuesday. “I can’t believe I got that on a 3-1 count.”

Through two starts, he has a 1.28 ERA with Single-A Augusta.

Smith-Shawver is in the home stretch of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. These two starts with Augusta are his first time seeing live action in a game since he sustained a torn UCL on May 29, 2025.

It’s unclear where he will head next for his rehab outings, but the Braves have their options. The other three affiliates will be back at home this upcoming week.

They can either take their time with him and send him up a level to Rome or fast-track him to Columbus or Gwinnett. We'll see what they decide soon enough. Based on his schedule, his next start will likely be Friday.

After that, he said he plans to keep throwing during the All-Star break to stay on schedule. He’s enjoying being back at it. No reason to pause it.

“It’s nice. It’s nice to get back out there and try to figure it out,” he said on Tuesday.

Once he’s ready, he’ll be able to aid a battered Braves rotation. They’re currently bracing themselves for yet another injury. Left-hander Martín Pérez was hit on the forearm by a line drive from Juan Soto.

The stitching from the baseball was reportedly visible on his arm after the game. An X-ray said there was no fracture, but a CT scan could still reveal one.

Until Smith-Shawver returns, their options for the rotation, without Pérez, are Chris Sale, Reynaldo López, Bryce Elder, Hurston Waldrep and Grant Holmes. JR Ritchie could come up from Triple-A again to help provide innings, potentially in a long-relief role.

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