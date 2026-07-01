Braves SP AJ Smith-Shawver Dazzles in First Rehab Start

AJ Smith-Shawver put on a sharp performance in his return to live action on Tuesday. The Atlanta Braves’ right-hander pitched three innings of one-run ball for Single-A Augusta, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out four.

The original plan was for him to toss just two innings, but he was given a third. He was at just 22 pitches after two, and the third inning of work allowed him to stretch out to 41 pitches. He threw 29 of those 41 for strikes (70.7%).

Smith-Shawver said he had a similar pitch count when he threw a sim game down at the complex last week, and he probably could have thrown more than he did on Tuesday. However, there is no need to push it.

"I think my body feels like it's in a really good spot," he said. "My elbow feels really strong, and I'm really happy with how everything is feeling after. But I feel like I just need to be careful and make sure that I'm doing everything right for my career and just checking the boxes and keep kind of progressing and beuilding and more pitches, but I feel like I could."

He punched out two in the first inning, with another pair of strikeouts coming in the third inning. The lone run came on a solo home run in the top of the third inning

Velocity wasn’t an issue. He had little trouble reaching 97 mph on his fastball, with his splitter sitting around 94 mph. He was effective at changing speeds to keep hitters on their toes. On back-to-back pitches, a batter saw a 77 mph slider followed by a 96 mph heater.

"I think a little bit of the game kind of shows you and just like how to manage counts and not like just like work," he said.

This was the first time that Smith-Shawver pitched in a live game since May 29, 2025, when he exited a start in Philadelphia due to an injury. It was revealed after that he tore the UCL in his right elbow, and it required Tommy John surgery.

"I've been working on a lot of stuff, - just kind of coming back from it, and so it's nice to kind of put the work stuff to the side and really grind and go get outs and be a starting pitcher, to go out there and kind of try to cruise through innings, throw less pitches and just kind of get deeper in the game is kind of the mentality."

Which affiliate his next rehab start will be with is unclear. The same goes for when his next start will be and how much further he'll get to stretch out. He'll likely throw somewhere between 15 and 20 more pitches in his next go-around.

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