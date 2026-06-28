AJ Smith-Shawver to Take Next Step Toward Return to Braves

The Atlanta Braves have another starting pitcher in the final stage of his recovery from a major injury.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos said in an interview with BravesVision that right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver is set to start his rehab assignment. He will pitch on Tuesday with Single-A Augusta.

The decision comes after they were happy with how he looked when he recently pitched down at the complex in North Port, Fla. He pitched two innings on Thursday.

He'll have up to 30 days for a rehab assignment, but while Anthopoulos wasn't specific about how long the right-hander will need, it's not common for a Braves pitcher to use up all of the alotted time.

Smith-Shawver is closing in on his return from a torn UCL that required Tommy John surgery to mend. At the time of his injury, he was starting to establish himself in the rotation.

He had a 3.87 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP in nine starts. While he went back to Triple-A for a bit during the 2025 season, he impressed enough to start the season on the opening day roster and as a member of the starting rotation.

"Smith-Shawver was throwing the ball unbelievable last year before he got hurt," Anthopoulos said in his interview with BravesVision.

The expectation is that they will see how he looks and how much he is able to stretch out. Ideally, he would jump into the starting rotation and help cover innings. However, the goal isn't to just throw arms out there based on innings counts.

"It's going to be one of those things where we take the five best guys - the guys that are hot," Anthopoulos said.

At this time, many of the spots in the rotation appear to be up for grabs. Chris Sale is a lock. Martín Pérez is likely sticking around. After that, the indication is that it's fair game.

Reynaldo López and Hurston Waldrep are piggybacking each other, and Grant Holmes just saw action out of the bullpen this weekend. Bryce Elder can't seem to rediscover the footing he had for most of this season. If there is a hotter hand to ride, somebody is heading to the bullpen, or elsewhere.

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