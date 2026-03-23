Options for Starting Rotation After Braves Lose Spencer Strider

In the lead-up to opening day, the Atlanta Braves have had the task of finding yet another starter to the rotation thrown onto the pile. Spencer Strider is out with an oblique injury. He's expected to start the season on the injured list.

Even if he only misses a few weeks, they still need to plug the gap until he can get back. They also need to be ready in case he misses an extended period of time. Obliques can take you out for a while depending on the severity.

Let's take a look at a few options to assess how they can approach their next step.

Bryce Elder is already expected to take another spot due to other injuries that have arisen. He won't be included in this list. This is to look at who could specifically replace Strider.

Jose Suarez

He's already expected to be on the active roster to start the season. He's out of options, so if the Braves bring someone else is to join the pitching staff, they may have to designate him for assignent to make room. They'e already done that and then gone back and picked him back off the waiver wire.

Suarez has made five appearances this spring, including two starts. He's pitched to a 3.38 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and 14 strikeouts across 16 innings. He stretched out to 5 1/3 innings in his last spring start over the weekend, and his pitch count is up to 75. It was a solid outing, allowing a run on four baserunners while striking out six.

He's ready to be a starter right now. He's a logical, in-house choice.

Didier Fuentes

The plan was to have him start the season as a long reliever. However, he's getting the start on Monday already in place of Strider. Maybe he can just scoop up that rotation spot.

Fuentes has been as dominant as he possibly could be in spring training. Since hitting the first batter he faced, he's been perfect, sitting down 27 straight batters. He's struck 17 along the way. Following Monday, he'll have a second start from the spring under his belt.

If he gets into trouble, that could lead the Braves to play it safe and let him hone his craft further in the bullpen.

Free Agent Lucas Giolito

That money from Jurickson Profar is now available. Giolito has been sitting on the free-agent market long enough when there is leverage to sign a more favorable deal. The Braves can still go pick him up and fortify the rotation.

They're already feeling the pain of not having added a starter. There is still a chance to rectify this missed opportunity. He may not be ready immediately because he hasn't been participating in spring training, but he could be ready soon with another arm helping bridge the gap in the meantime.

This is a move that you'll believe when it actually happens. That being said, we're looking at options, and he is one of them. Given the overall uncertainty on the health front, the extra arm could help beyond Strider.

JR Ritchie

Ritchie built a case during spring training that he could be ready for the task of being a major league starter. It would require adding him to the 40-man roster, but at least he would have options should they need to send him back to Gwinnett.

Ritchie has a 2.25 ERA, a ludicrous 0.58 WHIP and 14 strikeouts across 12 innings pitched. The No. 2 prospect is already considered an arm who is expected to make his major league debut this season. To start the season could end up being the time.

Martin Perez

Perez has gotten the job done across four spring training outings, including a start. He has a 2.84 ERA with a 1.26 in Grapefruit League play. Baserunners seem to be a bit of an issue, but he's been able to leave them stranded.

Perez is an option who help anchor the back end of the rotation. He brings 14 years of experience to the table, and he was solid for the White Sox last season when he was healthy. He had a 3.54 ERA in 11 apperances, 10 starts, last season and a 119 ERA+.

He would have to be added to the 40-man roster. However, unlike Ritchie, he's out of options. He could be out of the system if things don't go as the Braves could hypothetically hope.

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