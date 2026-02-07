Under-the-Radar Players to Watch During Braves Spring Training

It's that time of year. There will be live action soon, but it's not exactly too see if the Atlanta Braves find themselves on the winning end of these games. It's about preparation for the season and the individual storylines.

There are a few that the average person may not check, so here are five under-the-radar players to watch in spring training. Each player brings his own angle to the table. It could be impressive for the future or earning a big-league roster spot.

Jim Jarvis, Shortstop

The return piece from the Rafael Montero trade back in July will get his first taste of spring training in a Braves uniform. The reason to watch him isn't necessarily because he could be jumping in and taking over while Ha-Seong Kim is out. It's getting to know him for the long term.

Jarvis reached Triple-A for the first time last season and saw action in the Arizona Fall League. After a slow start, he rallied to finish with a .259 average and an .820 OPS. His discipline looked solid out in Arizona with just nine strikeouts in 66 plate appearances (13.6%).

He's not a top-30 prospect, but he's an option Braves fan should at least keep an eye on.

Martin Pérez, Starting Pitcher

The Braves needed starting-pitching depth, and this was one way they got some of it. From what we've heard, they're still trying to make one last big addition to the rotation. However, the longer that takes, the more it makes sense to watch out for Pérez.

Since he's a veteran starting pitcher, it wouldn't be too surprising if we see him sometime this season. It's unlikely he breaks camp with the team unless he has an electric spring, but he's likely higher up on the emergency list.

Sandy León, Catcher

Regardless of whether Sean Murphy is healthy or not, the Braves need a third catching option. Someone would have to back up Drake Baldwin in the interim. When Baldwin and Murphy are options for the DH spot, someone has to be available for a late-game substitution.

It could be León or Chadwick Tromp. Both have been an option for the team before. Tromp has a chance to perform well in the World Baseball Classic and make his case, in theory. However, León being at camp can also help because the team is seeing him directly.

Chris Sale also has a history with him, and they both loved getting the chance to reunite last season. That could give him a leg up, too. If he has a solid spring, he could be in the driver's seat for a spot on the big league roster.

James Karinchak, Relief Pitcher

Karinchak was brought on via a minor league deal, but many were high on this move from the jump. Last time he was healthy, he provided a strong option in the bullpen for the Cleveland Guardians. Even when he's had the chance to see action in the minors the past couple of seasons, he's been solid.

He brings two pitches to the table: a fastball and a curveball. The latter brings a high whiff rate. There have been seasons when his strikeout rate has been pushing near 40%. While batters struggle to put the ball in play against him, walks are an issue at times. In his last MLB season, he allowed a free pass 16.4% of the time.

Even with that potential issue, the Braves may have a steal on their hands. He is a potential candidate to impress and find himself in the major league bullpen.

Grant Holmes, Right-Hander

Is it cheating to call him under-the-radar? Likely. But Holmes won't be at the forefront of most minds when it comes to health. Not when most are wondering about Murphy and Kim, or even Reynaldo López. There are some other names ahead of him. For that reason, it doesn't hurt to include him.

Perhaps what's at stake for him is a bit under-the-radar, too. He's out of options, all while trying to rehab from a partially torn UCL. If he doesn't look ready, he could find himself off the 40-man roster. The whole storyline of his unlikely success would suddenly be over.

From what's been reported last, Holmes has been progressing well. This angle alone shouldn't be overlooked when following what unfolds in spring training. People love a good beating-the-odds story.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI