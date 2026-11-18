Options are starting to come off the board in the trade and free agent market, and the Atlanta Braves are still in need of starting pitching. Getting the top options will require a willingness to invest, but in theory, a deal could get done for one of these arms.

Let's look at five potential arms the team could sign this offseason and what their price tags could be.

All market value numbers are from Spotrac. What each player made the previous year will be included as well. This doesn't mean that this is what a pitcher will get. Overpays and bargains happen. However, it gives everyone an idea of what the price tags are.

This isn't to say the Braves should or shouldn't sign any of these options. It's striclty a discussion of their value on the open market and why.

This isn't meant to be an exhaustive list either. Five starters will be picked for this list, and if someone you really want to see the Braves sign isn't on here, then that's just how it is.

And with that...

Tyler Mahle

Market Value: 3 years, $63,348,183 ($21.1 million per season)

2026 Salary: $10 milllion (Braves paid $2,096,257 of it)

Might as well start with the one that the Braves would like to have back for next season. Mahle's dominant run with the Brave skyrocket his value. He'll be looking to get what could be his only real payday, and he had every right to go for it.

Clay Holmes

Market Value: 2 years, $27,704,700 ($13.9 million)

2026 Salary: $13 million

The Mets took the gamble of turning Holmes into a starter, and it paid off. Since taking on the new role at 32 years old, he's pitched to a 3.44 ERA and a 119 ERA+ over 51 games, 49 of which were starts.

He was even a deadline addition for the Cubs.

His performance after the deadline likely hurt his value a bit. Before the move, he had a 2.39 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP, and after, he posted a 4.25 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.

Still, at that price tag, he could be a very cost-effective move for teams that need starter depth. He had an injury last season, but it was a comebacker to the shin. It was a freak injury. Don't hold that against him.

Michael King

Market Value: 5 years, $149,555,540 ($29.9 million)

2026 Salary: $25 million

King is a fun annual piece of discussion for Braves fans. Don't bank on him signing with the team until it actually happens (as with any free-agent starter), but at least you can get some insight into what he could cost.

A five-year contract doesn't sound likely if the Braves signed him, but at age 32, they'd be, in theory, buying out his remaining prime years.

It would be a splurge, but durability and the innings that come with it come at a cost. Last year, he made 32 starts, and he pitched a career-high 185 innings. Good luck getting that from any Braves pitcher currently on the roster.

Shota Imanaga

Market Value: 3 years, $68,820,000 ($29.9 million)

2026 Salary: $22.025 million

Last year, the Cubs gave him a qualifying offer, and he obliged. Now, he heads to the open market.

Like with King, this would be a pay to secure quality innings from a durable starter. When your worst season, which he's coming off of, sees you post a 3.77 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and clock 174 1/3 innings over 32 starts, you're going to have suitors.

Kevin Gausman

Market Value: 4 years, $75,866,160 ($19 million)

2026 Salary: $22 million

A former Braves deadline acquisition could make for an option to aid the rotation. Evan Phillips was traded to acquire him, and now, there is a chance for them to be teammates in Atlanta.

Gausman is turning 36 next season. He saw his ERA jump nearly a run from 3.59 to 4.51, but the innings are where much of his value lies. The last time he made fewer than 31 starts in a season came back in 2020, when that many starts would have meant pitching in more than 50% of his team's games.

Since he's not Old Hoss Radbourn, we can cut him some slack for that. When there has been a full season, Gausman has been available every five days without fail. As recently as 2025, he clocked 193 innings. Last year, he pitched 177 2/3 innings.

Those innings would come at a cheaper cost compared to others on this list, and that's likely going to be the case regardless of what these players actually sign for.

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