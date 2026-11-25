One of the most discussed free agents leading up to the opening of the signing period was Sonny Gray, and the Atlanta Braves were considered one of the frontrunners to land the 37-year-old pitcher. Well, the Gray sweepstakes is over, and the Braves weren't the winners.

Instead, he reunited with the Minnesota Twins, with whom he previously played from 2022 to 2023, on a two-year, $55 million deal. With Gray officially off the board, Atlanta is still looking for starting pitching depth behind Chris Sale, and they may have an opportunity to find it within the same organization that scooped up the three-time All-Star.

With the signing of Gray, Minnesota finds itself in a situation that Atlanta could potentially take advantage of: it has more pitchers than it needs. $27.5 million a year is a steep price for a guy who just turned 37, and knowing how Alex Anthopoulos traditionally operates, it's likely that he was never going to pay that much. Instead, Minnesota's surplus of arms gives Anthopoulos a way to add a starter in a way he's far more comfortable with: trade for a cheaper veteran with a limited commitment.

Adding Gray gives the Twins rotational flexibility, and general manager Jeremy Zoll has hinted that they may use that to bolster other areas of need. Joe Ryan and Dean Kremer are both one year away from hitting free agency and therefore could make attractive trade chips.

Ryan is the most valuable. He has top-of-the-rotation stuff and was considered one of the top trade targets at the deadline last year. He would cost the most in terms of prospects, and Atlanta has the farm system to support a move like that. Kremer is the kind of innings-eater the Braves need. He was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles during the season, and all it cost Minnesota was minor league outfielder Jhomnardo Reyes.

But the most common-sense option for Atlanta may be one that the Twins just made for them. Minnesota non-tendered Bailey Ober, following a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers that saw the team send former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis to LA in exchange for RHP Bobby Miller. Following a down year, Ober is now a free agent, and the Braves could pick up a guy with a 4.15 career ERA and a K/BB ratio of 4.1 without giving up a single asset.

Anthopoulos, we know, prefers to sign veteran arms with lower commitments. The Chris Sale trade was for one year before turning into an extension. The Tyler Mahle and Martín Pérez deals fall into the same category: low-risk moves. Ryan is the safest bet but would probably cost a top-10 prospect. Kremer would go for much less.

Ober, of course, now that he's been non-tendered, would simply require the Braves to take a flier. After seeing what pitching coach Jeremy Hefner did with the patchwork group from a year ago, I think it's worth a shot. Leave Ryan alone, and either go after former top prospect Kremer via a low-value trade or sign Ober on a "prove it" deal. Let Hefner work his magic.

Additionally, making a lower-cost move like this instead of going after Gray would free up more resources to sign someone like Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena to patrol left field, not to mention bring back Mauricio Dubón as their everyday shortstop.

There have been no official discussions around trading any specific guy, but Minnesota does appear to be willing to play ball in order to make room for Gray and Miller. Whatever Atlanta decides to do, IF they decide to come to the table with Minnesota, this is purely a value play. Minnesota needs to clear room in its pitching staff, and Atlanta needs dependable innings behind its ace. Seems like a perfect match.

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