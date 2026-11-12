Braves Add Utility Option on MiLB Deal with Spring Training Invite

The Atlanta Braves have added another depth piece. According to MLB.com’s Thomas Harding, they have signed utility man Tyler Freeman to a minor-league deal.

As part of the report, he will report to spring training as a non-roster invitee. At the time of this story's publication, the transaction is not yet official.

That marks two utility signings for the Braves so far this offseason. Along with Freeman, they brought back Vidal Brujan on a minor league deal.

On the waiver wire, they added left-hander Mitchell Parker, who has starting pitching experience.

Freeman played in 79 games for Colorado during the 2026 season. He batted .247 with a .631 OPS, three home runs and 31 RBIs. He had multiple stints on the injured list, including, according to his transaction page on MLB.com, a left oblique strain, a concussion (7-day IL) and lumbar pain.

In early September, he was outrighted to Triple-A, finishing the season with Albuquerque, where he had played earlier in the season on two rehab assignments.

Overall, he has parts of five seasons under his belt split between Cleveland and Colorado. Defensively, he's played at least one career game at seven different positions. The two he hasn't played are pitcher and catcher.

He fits the bill for someone who is signed to a minor league deal with a spring training invite. He’s depth in the system, but maybe he’s someone who could potentially push for a bench spot if he looks good enough in the spring.

If he doesn't make the big-league team, then he goes and spends the season with Triple-A Gwinnett. Knowing what could be looming, being signed to a minor league contract for the time being isn't necessarily a bad move on his part. He will get to play no matter what.

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