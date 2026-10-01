Ray Kerr's Unlikely Story Arc Brings Him to Big Spot for Braves

With one game to decide it all, the Atlanta Braves will entrust Ray Kerr to start them off on the right foot. It's a move that had been speculated to happen since Wednesday evening, but now it's official.

I'll mark his first postseason game and his fourth time starting a major league game.

"Great for us," manager Walt Weiss said of Kerr on Tuesday. "Most of the time, he's been a multi-inning guy, and he's done that very well, performed very well in that role. Left-handed, it's a good arm. It's good stuff. "

Getting this opportunity took overcoming adversity, but he's managed to impress his team and earn a spot on a big stage.

Before he took the mound on Aug. 17, it had been over two years since he had seen major league action. He's been on the 60-day injured list during each of the last three seasons. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024, and it cost him the remainder of that season and all of 2025.

He began 2026 recovering from an injury as well and didn't pitch in a game until mid-July on a rehab assignment. Since making it back to the Braves, he dazzled, pitching to a 1.47 ERA and a 0.60 WHIP across nine outings, including an open.

He's pitched up to 3 1/3 innings twice for the team this season.

Keep in mind, many pitchers struggle after missing time with a major injury, notably Tommy John. He managed to skip over that step of shaking the rust off as well.

"Another one of those great stories on our club," Weiss added on Tuesday. "Guys that weren't probably on the radar earlier in the year and ended up making an impact. He's been really good for us."

What This Decision Means for Braves

It's clear the Braves are looking to keep the Phillies on their toes, forcing them to prepare for both a lefty and a righty who will each get a bulk of the innings. Grant Holmes is expected to follow, as was the case when Kerr opened against the Marlins back on Friday.

Right-handed hitters have been tasked with getting a handle on his fastball and curveball. The latter pitch has bitten him a couple of times, but hitters are batting .130 against his heater.

With lefties, he's been lethal with the sinker. Hitters are 1-for-15 against the pitch.

Lacking bona fide postseason options for the rotation, getting crafty is going to be what it takes. The Phillies will be doing the same, likely showing Zack Wheeler along with Aaron Nola. You do what it takes to advance.

Everything is in play, and Kerr opening is a clear example of knowing what's worked.

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