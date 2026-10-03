Roster, How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Dodgers NLDS

The Atlanta Braves are out west for the weekend to get the National League Division Series underway. They're face the Los Angeles Dodgers for a best-of-5 series.

With the roster finalized and some known info on who will pitch in Game 1, here is all you need to know for the upcoming series. This story will be updated as more information is learned, particularly for probable starters.

Braves Roster for NLDS

A few hours before first pitch of Game 1, the Atlanta Braves have unveiled their roster for the National League Division Series.

The newest additions to the roster include outfielder Lane Thomas and right-handers JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver.

Dominic Smith, Luke Williams and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. have been left off the roster after being included for the NLWCS.

PITCHERS (13): LHP Dylan Dodd, RHP Didier Fuentes, RHP Grant Holmes, RHP Raisel Iglesias, LHP Ray Kerr, LHP Dylan Lee, RHP Tyler Mahle, RHP Víctor Mederos, RHP JR Ritchie, LHP Chris Sale, RHP AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP Robert Suarez, LHP Brent Suter

CATCHERS (2): Drake Baldwin, Sean Murphy

INFIELDERS (6): Ozzie Albies, Mauricio Dubón, Ha-Seong Kim, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Rowdy Tellez

OUTFIELDERS (5): Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Brewer Hicklen, Lane Thomas, Mike Yastrzemski

How to Watch

Game 1: Fox, 6:08 p.m.

Game 2: FS1, 8 p.m.

Game 3: FS1, 6 p.m.

Game 4 (If Needed): FS1, 6 p.m.

Game 5 (If Needed): Fox, 8 p.m.

Games that are viewable on Fox are also available over the air for free. In Atlanta, this channel is Fox 5.

Probable Starters

According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Dylan Dodd has been named as the starter for Game 1. He will likely open the game, and another long reliever will follow to help them bullpen their way through the game.

Other games are still to be determined for the Braves. Chris Sale and Tyler Mahle will likely start Game 2 and/or Game 3, but it's all about seeing where they are at when it comes to rest, Sale's case, or injury, Mahle's case.

Manager Walt Weiss has already affirmed that they're not worried about Mahle's availability. His presence on the roster proves that point. However, that doesn't mean they won't wait until they have to to make a decision on future starters.

The Dodgers are rolling with back-to-back lefties to start the series. Tarik Skubal will be on the mound for Game 1, and Blake Snell will start Game 2.

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