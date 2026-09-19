Remaining Magic Numbers for Atlanta Braves' Postseason Outlook

The Atlanta Braves are postseason bound. That expected step has been reached.

Champagne was poured to commemorate the moment, and now, they're back to work. Much is still left to lock down. The National League East is close to being decided, and perhaps they can still pull off a bye to the National League Division Series.

One is more likely than the other, but until something is a done deal, there is every reason to push for it. Let's take a look at what remains and what it will take to make it happen.

National League East Title

The Braves enter Saturday with a five-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the division. The magic number to clinch it is 3.

It's a combination of wins and losses, so the Braves don't have to win three more games to win the division, unless the Phillies keep winning too. The earliest the Braves can throw the plastic on the walls and get the celebration started is Sunday.

Two scenarios get them there. One is that they sweep the Astros and the Phillies lose at least one more game to the Mets. The other is that they win at least one more game against the Astros, and the Mets sweep the Phillies. Either of those two scenarios play out, and they return home with their first division title since 2023.

Anything else would mean that they have to wait to clinch.

Bye to League Division Series

At this point, catching the top seed in the National League is pretty out of reach. They're six games behind the Brewers, with the Dodgers sitting in between them. However, getting a bye is still doable. They don't control their destiny, but it's doable.

Entering Saturday, the Braves trail the Dodgers by four games with eight games to go. It's a stretch, and the Dodgers have a favorable schedule the rest of the way. The Padres have something to play for, but the Giants are long out of the race, and they're the Dodgers opponent for five of their remaining eight games.

What helps is that the Braves just have to tie the Dodgers to secure the bye, since they won the season series four games to two. The Astros have something to play for as they try to lock up the American League West, but they're still a favorable opponent, along with the Reds and Marlins.

There is a very real chance that the Braves finish strong, but the Dodgers just do the same.

According to the website Playoff Status, the magic number for the Dodgers to clinch the bye is 5. Not much wiggle room left. But if the Braves can win four more games than the Dodgers, then their first postseason game would be on Saturday, Oct. 3, instead of Monday, Sept. 29.

At the very least, this is a team that's going to start the postseason on home field no matter what.

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