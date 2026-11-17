The Atlanta Braves announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have added right-hander Cameron Foster off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. Two pitchers have also been added to the major league roster: right-handers Cédric De Grandpré and Davis Polo.

With the latter two being added to the 40-man roster, they are officially protected from the Rule 5 draft ahead of the 6 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

Foster made six appearances in the majors last season, allowing nine earned runs in nine innings pitched. He made 13 appearances in Triple-A for Norfolk, allowing 14 earned runs over 14 innings. He spent time on the minor league injured list as well.

He'll provide an option for the bullpen and would presumably be invited to spring training.

Two Rule 5 Eligible Player Protected, One Left For the Taking

De Grandpré is the No. 25 prospect in the system, according to MLB.com, while Polo is a notably unranked arm. Both moved up through the minor leagues this season to make an appearance in Triple-A this season.

In nine appearances, eight starts, in Triple-A, De Grandpré posted a 4.33 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP. Polo had a 3.00 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP across 25 starts, 23 starts, in the minors this season. He made one Triple-A start, posting six scoreless innings.

One notable prospect who was left unprotected is Drue Hackenberg, who is ranked No. 26 by MLB.com. This doesn't mean he will be taken in the Rule 5 draft. It could very well mean that they don't expect him to be taken, so they're willing to roll the dice.

Hackenberg finished the season with a 4.84 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP in 21 outings spread across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. He's previously been ranked as high as No. 6 in the system by MLB.com.

If a player is selected in the Rule 5, he must be added to the 26-man roster for the upcoming season, and the team selecting the player must compensate the team losing the player $100,000.

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