Braves Non-Fall Stars Who Put on Strong Arizona Fall League Performances

The Arizona Fall League season is in the books for 2026. The Atlanta Braves should be happy with the results from the players they sent out there to get more work in.

Two of them, Tate Southisene and Briggs McKenzie, were named Fall Stars, but others had noteworthy performances as well. Here are three of those non-Fall Star players right here.

Owen Carey, Outfielder

Carey made the most of the time in Arizona, batting .328 with a .930 OPS across 18 Arizona Fall League games.

After going through some growing pains in Columbus, perhaps he got the extra playing time he needed to take the next steps.

It was a year of firsts for Carey. Along with his first season going out to Arizona, it was also his first season in High-A and Double-A, as well as making an appearance with the Braves in spring training games. He was part of a group of four standouts from Rome who were promoted to Double-A together in early August.

All of that helped him refine his craft further. We'll see what else he works on in the offseason to be ready for 2027.

Tyler LaPorte, Right-Hander

This particular arm comes with a unique journey. A story from MLB.com highlighted that he was a former shortstop who switched to being a pitcher. He had multiple elbow injuries, but he still made his way to affiliated ball and shone in the Arizona Fall League.

In eight appearances, he pitched to a 1.00 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP, a .161 opponent average and 11 strikeouts over nine innings pitched.

He had a stellar season with Double-A Columbus with a 1.84 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP with 73 strikeouts in 49 innings.

Whether he actually makes the majors is still a major wait-and-see, but he's built quite the storyline nonetheless.

Isaiah Drake, Outfielder

Drake's time in the Arizona Fall League gave him a chance to get the reps he missed in the regular season due to injury. He batted .298 with a .743 OPS in 19 games played in Arizona, about on par with the .264 average and the .784 OPS he posted with the Emperors.

During the regular season, he belted 12 home runs, a career high for a season. He hit that many in just 68 games, going on the injured list on June 30 and not playing again until the fall.

If he had even matched the 116 games he played the season before, in which he belted just six home runs, he would have finished with about 20 home runs over the course of 2026. That's a significant step in his power.

He last played in spring training games back in 2024. He could be due to get another look from the major league coaches. It wouldn't necessarily be to see if he could reach the majors, but it could help him get valuable insight for his next steps.

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