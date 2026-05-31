Braves Determine Next Step for Hurston Waldrep Recovery

Hurston Waldrep is getting closer to his return to the Atlanta Braves. According to general manager Alex Anthopoulos, the right-hander is set to start his rehab assignment on Monday. This report came during an interview on BravesVision ahead of Sunday's game against the Reds.

He has been throwing bullpen sessions for the past few weeks, and he moved to a live batting practice recently. Anthopoulos said that Waldrep pitched a simulated two innings and

is throwing between 96 mph and 99 mph.

"He feels great," Anthopoulos said during the BravesVision interview.

Triple-A Gwinnett is set to be at home for the next week, and they have their rotation over the next few games entirely listed as TBD. Waldrep will likely slide into one of those spots. That's been the normal protocol for rehab assignments.

Waldrep has been recovering from an elbow procedure to remove loose bodies since the start of spring training. He and Spencer Schwellenbach underwent similar procedures days apart. However, his situation was considered less severe from the jump.

At the time of his injury, he looked poised to nab one of the rotation spots due to Schwellenbach's injury. Then, he proved to be the next to go down.

He started on the 15-day injured list, but recently moved to the 60-day to make room on the 40-man. It did not reset the clock for when he is eligible to be activated since he has been on the injured list for more than 60 days. He can be activated at any time. That roster spot just needs to be cleared.

With a stretch of 12 games in 13 days toward the end of June, Anthopoulos felt it was ideal to have a sixth starter ready to go. Waldrep could be coming back at the right time.

The Braves rotation has been one of the best in baseball this season. Their 3.22 ERA has a unit is third behind the Dodgers and the Brewers in the National League. Their 1.20 WHIP is fourth behind those two teams in the same order along with the Pirates.

"It's only the start. We're only two months into this thing, but there's no doubt the rotation's been fantastic," Anthopoulos said in an interview with BravesVision. "They're doing a great job. Look, after the All-Star Break, trade deadline, all that kind of stuff, hopefully, we got a lot more guys back."

Anthopoulos noted that Schwellenbach is progressing well. He has been doing light throwing off flat ground. He is well behind Waldrep. He still has to get time on a mound, throwing side sessions, before he can get to the live batting practice stage, let alone a rehab assignment.

Other arms continue to recover as well. AJ Smith-Shawver was last reported to be throwing bullpen sessions as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Joey Wentz is undergoing physical therapy as he recovers from a torn ACL.

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