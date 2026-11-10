Braves Didier Fuentes Receives Rookie of the Year Votes

The Rookie of the Year voting is in, and Atlanta Braves’ righty Didier Fuentes received a small recognition in the voting.

According to the official voting tallies from the Baseball Writers Association of America, he received two fifth-place votes.

The NL Rookie of the Year balloting pic.twitter.com/SRAD6CkoKH — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 10, 2026

In the voting based on points, Fuentes actually finished tied for seventh in the voting along with San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge. Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield was the actual fifth-place finisher in the Rookie of the Year voting.

Fuentes made the Braves' opening day roster, and he established himself out of the bullpen after he went down to the minors for a short stint in Triple-A. In 58 appearances, he posted a 2.45 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and 92 strikeouts across 72 1/3 innings.

It was an effort that certainly warranted some votes, even if there were some clearer candidates for the actual award.

Next season could see him take another step forward in his career. He is expected to get looks as a starting pitcher in spring training, giving him a chance to join the rotation for 2027. Being a starter is his trade, but the reliever role provided him a nice stepping stone for refining his secondary pitches and seeing more major league hitters.

He can now take that experience into longer outings and seeing more hitters through the order.