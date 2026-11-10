MLB Awards 2026: Full List of Winners for Baseball’s Top Annual Honors

The 2026 MLB season is done and dusted, and it was certainly a memorable one. The Brewers defeated the Rays in the World Series to win their first championship in franchise history. It had been over four decades since their last trip to the Fall Classic, but they delivered on the biggest stage to secure a five-game World Series title.

As the offseason gets underway, we’ll be celebrating the best performers of the year throughout MLB awards season. Gold Glove and Platinum Glove winners have already been announced, and the rest of the league’s honors will be distributed throughout the coming days.

Here's a full look at the awards schedule, as well as the results of those awards that have been announced already:

MLB Awards Winners 2026

Award American League Winner National League Winner Gold Glove C Dillon Dingler, 1B Christian Walker, 2B Cole Young, 3B Caleb Durbin, SS Taylor Walls, LF Cody Bellinger, CF Ceddanne Rafaela, RF Wilyer Abreu, UT Ezequiel Duran, P Tanner Bibee C Gabriel Moreno, 1B Matt Olson, 2B Brice Turang, 3B Alex Bregman, SS Geraldo Perdomo, LF Jackson Chourio, CF Pete Crow-Armstrong, RF Corbin Carroll, UT Mauricio Dubón, P Nolan McLean Silver Slugger TBD -- winner will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 17 TBD -- winner will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 17 Platinum Glove Cody Bellinger, Yankees Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Kevin McGonigle, Tigers Sal Stewart, Reds Manager of the Year TBD -- winner will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 10 TBD -- winner will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 10 Cy Young TBD -- winner will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 11 TBD -- winner will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 11 MVP TBD -- winner will be announced Thursday, Nov. 12 TBD -- winner will be announced Thursday, Nov. 12 Hank Aaron Award TBD -- winner will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 11 TBD -- winner will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 11 Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year TBD -- winner will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 11 TBD -- winner will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 11 Comeback Player of the Year TBD -- winner will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 11 TBD -- winner will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 11

The MLB Awards show airs at 9:00 p.m, ET on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at which point most of the league’s remaining awards will be announced, including the Hank Aaron award, the Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year, the Comeback Player of the Year, and the Cy Young.

The Rookie of the Year awards will be distributed on Monday, Nov. 9 and the Manager of the Year awards will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

As for the MVP, that will be the final individual award announced, set to be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 12. The only awards left to be announced after the MVP are this year’s Silver Slugger winners, which will come on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

How are MLB Awards determined?

Different awards are determined through varying voting panels. The Baseball Writers Association of America vote on the top awards for both the American League and National League, including the MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year and Reliever of the Year. The voting panel consists of two sportswriters (one per league) from each of MLB’s 30 cities. Thirty votes will be cast for both the AL and NL edition of the awards.

As for the Silver Slugger awards, they’re voted on by MLB managers and coaches. The voters are tasked with selecting the best-performing offensive player at each position, but cannot vote for a player on their own team.

Gold Glove and Platinum Glove voting is a bit different. The Gold Glove is determined by a combination of defensive metrics and input from MLB managers and coaches, who again are unable to vote for players on their own team. The Platinum Glove, however, is the only award that involves fan voting. Fans select the top defensive player from the pool of Gold Glove winners to determine who will win the Platinum Glove.

For each of the MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards, voters have to allot a ranking to the top players eligible for the award. The top ranked player from the ballot will receive the most points, and whichever player has the most total points wins the award. The MVP ballot has 10 spots, while the Cy Young has five and Rookie of the Year has three.