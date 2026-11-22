The Atlanta Braves owe Jurickson Profar $15 million in 2027, and they still don't know whether he has a place on their roster. Following his two suspensions for positive tests for performance-enhancing drugs, the latter of which cost him the entire 2026 season, they have to decide whether he'll be back at all.

"We realize it's something we're going to have to address," Alex Anthopoulos said when speaking at the 2026 General Managers Meetings. "But we'd like to get through the winter and have a better handle on what the roster looks like."

He added that the team hasn't come to any conclusions and that the decision doesn't have to be made today.

That last part matters. Whether Profar remains with Atlanta during the 2027 regular season may not be determined until the end of spring training, and with the season itself in flux due to a potential lockout, a delayed start would only extend that clock. In the meantime, how the Braves handle him will affect how they approach left field, the designated hitter spot and their bench.

How we got here is worth a quick recap. Profar received an 80-game suspension in 2025 after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He then received a 162-game suspension when he tested positive again just after spring training games got underway. His appeal was unsuccessful.

In other words, he has missed more than 240 games since signing a three-year, $42 million contract in January 2025, and his place in the clubhouse seems perilous at best.

He has made no public comment since, and reports are mixed on whether he'll be welcomed back or not.

Now, the money. Barring another suspension, Profar will be paid the guaranteed $15 million salary attached to the final season of his deal. That's the reason the team is in no rush to make a decision. Releasing him now would create no financial or roster benefit, since the $15 million is owed either way. The only real question left is whether he can help the team in 2027.

At his best, Profar was an All-Star in 2024 with the San Diego Padres, when he hit a career-high 24 home runs, and the Braves rated him as the second-best free-agent bat behind Juan Soto. In 2025, he hit 14 homers in 80 games after returning from his first suspension.

But after two positive tests, it's fair to wonder how much of that production we can count on going forward, especially since the Braves believed his power surge was the result of swing changes in his lower body. He'll also be roughly a year and a half removed from regular at-bats by Opening Day, and there's no 2026 data to lean on. Any projection has to come from his 2024 and 2025 platoon splits and defensive metrics.

As MLB.com's Mark Bowman laid out, the Braves have a few options. They can wait and see how the roster develops, try to trade him, or bring him to camp to compete for a roster spot.

A trade is the trickiest. A team would likely rather wait for him to be released and sign him to a league-minimum contract instead of trading for him and taking on a $15 million contract.

The other path is the one in the middle. The Braves could at least bring Profar to camp with the understanding that he needs to win a roster spot. If it doesn't work, they could release him at any point, though doing so wouldn't save them a dime.

What he does affect is the rest of the roster. If the 2027 season started today, Mike Yastrzemski would be the Braves' primary left fielder, and Anthopoulos could try to find a right-handed hitter to platoon with him. If Profar stays on the roster, he takes a bench or designated hitter spot, and that limits Atlanta to adding either an everyday outfielder like Randy Arozarena, Seiya Suzuki or Luis Robert Jr., or a platoon bat, but not both.

Then there's the clubhouse. How teammates react to his return is a fair question. I'm not going to speculate on it, but as previously reported, there's reason to be skeptical of his return, and it's something the front office has to consider alongside the on-field fit.

At the end of the day, this decision isn't about the money already owed. It's about 2027 roster value. And there's a chance that Atlanta's other offseason moves end up making the decision for them. If the Braves add the bats they need, Profar may never have to be a factor. If they don't, he could be a very important question come spring.

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